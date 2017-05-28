Muslims urged to pray for Malawi during Ramadan

President Peter Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika have asked Muslims in the country to use the holy month of Ramadhan to pray for the country.

A statement released by State House and signed by presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani says the first couple has wished all Muslims in the country a happy month of Ramadhan and has asked them to use the month for achieving love, national cohesion and development in the country.

“His excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady, Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika wish all Muslims in Malawi peace, joy and blessings as they observe the holy month of Ramadhan.

“The First couple is calling upon Malawians to use the holy month of Ramadhan as time for reflection on the importance of prayer as a tool for achieving love, national cohesion and development,” reads the statement.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and Muslims are ordered to refrain from eating or drinking by Allah (God) during the day time. They are also encouraged to increase frequency of praying by bringing themselves close to Allah.