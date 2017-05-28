Malata and cement subsidy benefiting the poor – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said the malata and cement subsidy program will continue since it is benefiting poor Malawians.

He said this during an audience with Blantyre and Zomba vendors at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Some quarters have been advising government to suspend the malata and cement Subsidy program – officially known as the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (DAHSP) – saying it is a waste of money and does not make economic sense.

But speaking to the vendors in Blantyre, Mutharika said the malata and cement subsidy program is beneficial to poor Malawians.

The president also promised to build houses for free for people with disability, people with albinism and the elderly.

On corruption, Mutharika said his government is trying its best to deal with the vice but he urged Malawians to start reporting those who are involved in the malpractice.

He then assured the vendors that problems which they face in their markets such as lack of potable water will be resolved.

Mutharika said the current water problems in the country are there because the machines which pump water are too old.

“My government will make sure that water problems in the country are addressed and water supply is normalised,” said Mutharika.

He further told the vendors that soon government will help them access loans so that their businesses should be improved.