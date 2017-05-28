JB reaffirms her homecoming

Former President Joyce Banda has assured Malawians that she will come back home this year.

The former president said she is expected to be back in the country this year but failed to disclose the date when she will set her foot on Malawian soil.

“This year after completing my duties abroad I will be back in Malawi. The day when I will be coming will be announced by People’s Party,” Banda said on private owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station during ‘Tiuzeni Zoona’ program.

Banda left the country in 2014 after losing the general elections as then incumbent president and People’s Party (PP) presidential candidate.

In February this year social media was engulfed by speculations that the former president was coming back home but later on the claims were refuted by her spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya.

Recently, President Peter Mutharika called on Banda to come back home saying he wants her in Malawi.