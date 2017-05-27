Airtel Top 8 semifinal preview: Nomads in Soldiers’ territory

The two teams will battle it out for a place in the final when they face each other at Bingu National Stadium this afternoon.

Be Forward Wanderers are experts in cup games but Moyale Barracks have vowed to change that record as they target their first silverware in years.

The last time they won a cup was in 2008 and since then, the Mzuzu based Soldiers have had difficulties in winning cups despite reaching finals on several occasions.

Having beaten Mafco FC 6-2 in a two legged quarterfinal, coach Charles Kamanga is very adamant that his side will also beat the Lali Lubani boys.

The Kaning’ina Boys are ready to cause another upset on Wanderers whom they booted out of the Presidential Cup in 2016.

“They are the cup specialists but we have beaten them on several occasions. We booted them out of the Presidential Cup last year and we are very determined to repeat that victory over the Nomads on Sunday.

“We have a very good squad ready to deliver and we have set our eyes on ending the trophy drought by beating the Nomads before proceeding into the finals,” said Kamanga.

However, Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira said his side has a history to protect.

“We are yet to lose at Bingu National Stadium so we have all the confidence of progressing through. We have a history to protect as you are aware that we are always the first to claim any inaugural competition so we have a history to protect,” he said.

Both teams have no fresh injuries ahead of the match. The Nomads will be welcoming back Peter Wadabwa from injury while Gastin Simkonda will not be available for selection for the Soldiers.

The cup is being sponsored by Airtel Malawi Limited to the tune of K66 million for three years, with the winner walking away with K15 million.

Apart from the bumper prize, man of the match at every match is being awarded with K50, 000.

The competition has so far seen Nyasa Big Bullets, Mafco FC, Azam Tigers and Blue Eagles bowing out in the quarterfinal stages leaving Wanderers, Kamuzu Barracks, Moyale Barracks and Silver Strikers to compete for the top prize.