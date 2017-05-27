Red Cross to distribute 15,000 blankets

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) in partnership with the Japanese Blanket for Africa Campaign (JBAC) has launched a campaign to distribute 15,000 blankets to needy Malawians.

Speaking during the launch at Nsani Primary school in NKhata Bay, president for Malawi Red Cross Society Levison Changole said the annual blanket distribution is in line with the mandate of MRCS which is to alleviate human suffering and improve the quality of life of vulnerable people through relief, development and dissemination of its fundamental principles.

“Over 30,000 blankets have been distributed to the needy in Malawi for the last 22 years with support of JBAC,” said Changole.

He added that this year, MRCS will distribute 15,000 blankets in all the 28 districts, covering all 33 divisions of the Malawi Red Cross.

Speaking at the same function, Chairperson for Nkhata Bay District Council Beauty Banda thanked MRCS for the gesture and appealed to the beneficiaries not to sale the blankets.

Recently, Minister of Health Peter Kumpalume commended the MRCS for the job it is doing in the country despite economic challenges that the organisation faces.

Kumpalume further asked all well-wishers in the country to support the organization in all aspects so that it can be performing its duties with minimal challenges.