Malawian Teacher rapes pupil

A 34-year-old teacher at Kasangazi primary school in Nkhotakota district is in police custody for raping and impregnating his 16-year-old Standard 8 pupil.

Nkhotakota Police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe said the teacher Lawrence Matewere began sexually abusing the child in November 2016 when he told her to go to his house for part time classes.

According to Malimwe, the teacher sexually also abused the girl on several other occasions.

The abuse was revealed recently when the mother to the victim noted some changes on the body of the victim.

“The girl told her mother that she is pregnant and that her class teacher and neighbour Mr. Matewele is the one responsible,” he said.

When he discovered that the girl is pregnant, the suspect gave her K3000 to terminate the pregnancy but the girl refused.

According to Malimwe, the mother to the victim gathered courage and asked the suspect who admitted impregnating the girl. He also told the woman that he would marry the girl.

Later, the matter was reported to police and this led to the arrest of the suspect.

The girl was taken to Mwansambo health centre for medical examination and pregnancy test which revealed that she is four months pregnant.

Matewele is expected to appear before Nkhotakota first grade magistrate court to answer charges of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

He hails from Mbalame village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the general public to play a big role in protecting girls from abuse.