Malawi’s hot celebrity couple of Hazel Mak and DJ Nathan Tunes are following in the footsteps of globally recognized couple in showbiz, Jay Z and Beyonce, having recently announced they will be releasing a song.

Hazel Mak revealed the title of the song is Gwetsa and it will fall into the public domain anytime from now. As such, people should be on the lookout.

Gwetsa has been produced by Keim as indicated by an artwork of the project which mainly shows the couple in similar kind of outfit.

The collaboration comes at a time when the lovebirds are a hot topic of discussion in Malawi. The two were sitting by each other’s side during Nyasa Music Awards at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, on 5th May thereby raising admiration from onlookers.

Hazel, a renowned singer behind the hit song, Liyaya, and the Disk Jockeying expert, Nathan Tunes, are highly expected to unleash their skills in Gwetsa.