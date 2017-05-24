Tewesa is not coming back – Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga has said former Technical Director will not be rehired by the club.

He was responding to reports from the local media that Billy Tewesa has been told to return to the club following Bullets’ worst ever start to a football season.

The people’s team has played four games in all competitions without scoring a goal, the latest being a goalless draw to Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 Cup as they lost the tie 1-nil.

This prompted Bullets fans to force their executive committee to consider rehiring Tewesa, since, according to the supporters, the team was doing very well under his leadership.

But reacting to the development, Chigoga said Tewesa is not coming back.

“The issue of Mr Tewesa until now is just a rumor because at no point in time or any meeting has Bullets leadership discussed Mr Tewesa’s return to the team. The issue wasn’t even discussed on our agenda during the meeting we had on Tuesday.

“Others did not cross check with us. Nothing purported about Tewesa will happen,” he explained.

Meanwhile, there was drama at Kamuzu Stadium when supporters invaded the training base only to find the players not at the facility for the training.

It has been reported that supporters had no idea as to where the team trained on Tuesday in readiness for their TNM Super League match against Civil Sporting Club on Sunday at Kalulu Stadium.