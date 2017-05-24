I am still regaining my memory, soon I will tell Malawi my story – Kamlepo

His appearance while tied with blue ropes, on both hands and legs after he was reported missing created speculations about his abduction but Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua has disclosed that he is to give his side of the story shortly.

Hours after Kalua was found, the Malawi Police concluded that the legislator staged his abduction to get public sympathy since the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) had impounded his vehicles on allegation that he never paid duty for some of his vehicles.

After his reappearance, Kalua is reported to have shunned to give details of his abduction to the media as he claimed he had “lost memory”.

But the Member of Parliament (MP) has disclosed that he owes an explanation to the country on his abduction which he claims some people are behind it.

“I will explain, I will give the side of my story to the National Assembly because I have a trip to see a medical doctor in South Africa which shortly I will go, I went to Seventh Day Adventist Hospital and they said am highly stressed and my BP was high but I have never suffered from BP.

“When you asked I said I have lost memory but now am gaining memory and now I will be sharing to Malawians and it will be a bombshell,” said Kalua.

He added further that he is yet to meet the Speaker of Parliament on when he can speak in the House on his abduction.