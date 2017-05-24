Senegal, Zambia carrying African hopes at FIFA U-20 World Cup

The ongoing FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea brings to attention exciting football action as spiced up by Africa’s representation.

The continent is being represented by Guinea, Senegal, South Africa, and Zambia. They made it to the tournament having finished in the top four of Under-20 African tournament which was hosted by Zambia earlier this year.

Having reached the final of the continental showdown, Senegal and Zambia were tipped to perform at the global tournament which is still in its fresh days. In honour of Africa’s hopes, the two nations have made a flying start to the competition.

Zambia was the first to put a smile on the continent having overcome Portugal by 2 goals to 1 in their opening game on Sunday. Senegal followed suit with a comfortable 2 nil victory against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The victories took them top of their respective groups. Zambia went top of group C which also accommodates Iran, Portugal, and Costa Rica. Senegal are topping group F, which also comprises Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and USA.

Other African ambassadors at the tournament, South Africa and Guinea made a disappointing start to the tourney with losses. The former lost to Japan in their opening game by 2 goals to 1 whereas the latter went down to the hosts, South Korea by 3 goals to nil.

Africa has a strong muscle in youth tournaments as records indicate. It has a number of global medals in the category. African champions, Zambia are expected to achieve big followed by Senegal.