Men who go to South Africa don’t support us – say abandoned women

As young and energetic Malawians continue leaving the country for South Africa to look for greener pastures, Malawi24 has established that wives of such men in Nkhotakota suffer due to lack of financial support.

When such women have been left behind, they lack financial support from their husbands which force them to either divorce the men or engage in immoral acts to earn a living.

Malawi24 caught up with one woman whose husband left the country for South Africa in 2010.

According to Nabanda*, her husband left his home in Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota with the aim of improving the welfare of his families because the man had two wives.

“The man used to help us during the first years but he just changed from nowhere and basic needs became scarce to us,” Nabanda said.

She proceeded to say that the man even stopped calling the two women and that is when they realised that he had forgotten them.

“We asked elders on what we can do several times but we failed to adapt because we were lacking basic needs that made us divorce the marriages. We left his home and we are in our respective homes,” she said.

Another woman from the same district told Malawi24 that her former husband left for South Africa in 2014 but he never sent her any support.

“I chose to leave him and I have since married another man in the same village. I did this to have someone to be supporting me because I used to be having several partners to earn a living,” the woman said.

These are just few women in Nkhotakota who are suffering because their men left for South Africa looking for money.

Commenting on such issues, one of the Malawian men who is in South Africa said sometimes this happens because of the little salary that they receive.

He said that the desire to help may be there but looking at the amount of money they use for rentals, transport and other expenses in South Africa, it becomes challenging.

*Name has been changed