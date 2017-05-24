Recent News
Man shot dead in LL

Police in Lilongwe are hunting for thugs who shot dead a 30-year-old man in the city.

Madaliso Masenjere, of Salijeni Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo District, was on Saturday at around 21:30 hours found dead at Area 47 Sector 2.

He is believed to have been shot by unknown assailants.

According to a resident of the area Mr Kennedy Lungudzi, four gunshots were heard outside his house prompting him to alert the guard on duty.

The guard further alerted a rapid response team which rushed to the scene before reporting to the police at Lingadzi.

Police found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with his bicycle beside him.

The police further recovered an empty cartridge of a pistol at the scene. Police are still investigating to arrest the killer and establish the motive behind the murder.

The deceased was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for autopsy.

