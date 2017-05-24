Malawi, AU plant trees to celebrate Africa Day

As part of the activities to mark Africa Day, Malawi and other members of African Union on Tuesday planted trees at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

Heads of Missions of the seven African countries with resident missions in the country along with China and students from the University planted trees at a place designated as Africa Park within the LUANAR campus.

Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila described the tree planting exercise as a sign of solidarity that exists among the African countries as well as development partners beyond the continent.

Kasaila said each tree planted represents a country on the continent and its people, symbolising all generations of Africa who have fought for freedom, development and existence.

“The trees will be a reminder to all of us especially the younger generation that the freedom which Africa is enjoying did not come on a silver platter but was fought for by our founding fathers, some of them had to pay with their blood.

“The trees symbolise the support and solidarity which Malawi gets from its African partners and the rest of the world. It shows that as Africa we are ready to support each other in our aspirations towards the fulfilment of Agenda 2063,” he said.

African Union Regional Delegate, Dr Leopold Auguste Ngomo described the planting of the East African Mahogany tree (Mibawa) which rely on other trees for survival as the affirmation of unity, solidarity and pan-africanism.

“The core of the pan-African principle is the belief that the people of Africa and the diaspora share a common history and destiny and that social, economic and political progress is linked to their unity.

“The roots of these trees symbolise each state meeting, mingling and reinforcing each other. Nature, animals and humans will meet under its trees, having dreams and hope for their future with everyone having place and their role to play,” Ngomo said.

In his remarks, Acting Vice Chancellor of LUANAR Professor Emmanuel Kaunda thanked Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Maher El-Adawy who is chairperson of the commemorations for facilitating the choice of LUANAR to host the Africa Park which he said will create a conducive environment for educating visitors to the park.

Africa day is celebrated annually on May 25. The main event to mark the day takes place in Lusaka, Zambia. In Malawi, the day will be celebrated at the residence of the Egyptian ambassador in Lilongwe