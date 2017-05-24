Cheetahs reintroduced in Malawi

For the first time in two decades, cheetahs are wandering in Malawi as the African Parks has reintroduced four cheetahs to Liwonde National Park.
According to the Park’s Facebook page, the four animals, two males and two females, arrived in Liwonde mid last week.
The Park says the animals have now settled well in the temporary holding and once they acclimatise to Liwonde, they will be released into the greater Park area.
“This is positive news for cheetah whose numbers have declined dramatically across Africa in recent years. It is also a conservation milestone for Malawi as the last cheetah sighting was in the region of 20 years ago. Cheetahs last roamed the plains on the Shire River over 100 years ago,” says the national park.
The park management is hoping that the wild animals will settle well to become the nucleus of further conservation success for Malawi.
The animals were brought to Malawi with assistance from Endangered Wildlife Trust which sourced the best possible animals and Robin Pope Safaris/Ulendo which transported them.
Tiziwona zili bho
Cant wait to come see them.
Angoni akudya zimenezo. kkkkkkkkkk
OH!! That’s fabulous. I like Cheetahs
Athe kudya agwape insa kenako mudziriranso kuti akuonga zinyama zina zazing’ono zing’ono
Agwape Ali mmadzi
Good! We wanna see them, this coming September. A big hand to African Parks, you are doing a big job.
Angoni Amalidzanso Ndikudya Paja Sasnkha Nyama Kkkkk Mtundu Uwu Unapatsidwa Nkhwiru Ya Fisi Ndithu Saonetsedwa Kanthu
Good show African Parks,
34 years ago just before leaving the warm heart of Africa I was offered a skin of a Cheetah fir next to nothing.