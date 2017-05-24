Blantyre clock tower back to normal

People in the commercial city of Blantyre can now tell time as it is, as the clock at the Clock Tower is now functioning.

The clock on the tower has not been working for years until this week when the Blantyre City Council fixed it.

The council in conjunction with its partner Charter Insurance Malawi Limited saw it important to bring back the clock at the Clock Tower.

“You can’t even miss an appointment even if it is at IIII o’clock in the afternoon. The Roman numeral is not misspelling. It is universally accepted and in fact, the old clock had a similar IIII and not IV.

“Let us follow time at Clock Tower to avoid being late for an appointment. My Blantyre! My City!,” said the city council in a recent Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the council has advised people in the city to take care of the facility and never let anyone damage it.