Police in Lilongwe have arrested Bishop Joe Manguluti for raping his 23- year-old adopted daughter, Malawi24 has learnt.

Manguluti is a renowned personality as he is a gospel musician, a preacher as well as a master of ceremonies.

According to Lingadzi police spokesperson Foster Benjamin, Manguluti raped the girl on 15 May in her bedroom at their Area 18B residence.

“The girl was preparing to take a bath when she met her ordeal,” Benjamin said.

“Manguluti’s wife was away at that particular time, prompting him to take advantage and force himself on the girl.”

The victim reported the incident to the police who issued her a referral letter to Kamuzu Central Hospital for examination.

A medical report from the hospital indicated that the victim had really been raped.

Police have since charged Manguluti with rape which is contrary to Section 132 of the Penal code.

He is expected to appear before court soon.

Manguluti hails from Kalimira Village in Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu District.