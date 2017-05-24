Police in Lilongwe have arrested Bishop Joe Manguluti for raping his 23- year-old adopted daughter, Malawi24 has learnt.
Manguluti is a renowned personality as he is a gospel musician, a preacher as well as a master of ceremonies.
According to Lingadzi police spokesperson Foster Benjamin, Manguluti raped the girl on 15 May in her bedroom at their Area 18B residence.
“The girl was preparing to take a bath when she met her ordeal,” Benjamin said.
“Manguluti’s wife was away at that particular time, prompting him to take advantage and force himself on the girl.”
The victim reported the incident to the police who issued her a referral letter to Kamuzu Central Hospital for examination.
A medical report from the hospital indicated that the victim had really been raped.
Police have since charged Manguluti with rape which is contrary to Section 132 of the Penal code.
He is expected to appear before court soon.
Manguluti hails from Kalimira Village in Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu District.
Has a bishop he was wrong,according to the age she has grown but if we go to the Bible as Christian Leviticus 18 vs4-30 read the statues of God the law doesn’t allow from the bible,to those who are condemning Christianity individual we make sin that what this Bishop has done some of u are witch ,bear drinkers,killing o e another just because u are not cot so don’t judge
Me am siner too,but let,s see what makes a man of GOD to follow in that temputatlon it’s his wife or girl may is pastor him seif, only GOD Knows.
Ooo! Ambuye anga mkuzeni mwanawanu amene asochela, akunyazisa zina lanu.mbwezeni kuchionengeko.
Tikanena kuti mwa ife mulibe uchimo tizinyenga tokha, but lets reason together bring constructive criticism on the so called Bishops.
Abishop Achitsa Manyazi Mulungu Agwilira Doughter Wawawo Wa Zaka 23 Aaaa! Chikondi Kachoka Yohane Nyangulu Nelson Banda
Stop calling these people bishops or whatever you call them they only find a way of earning a living through the name God
Mmmm man of GOD what hv u done???? shame fake prophets of the day
Kkkkkkkkkk I heard most of you here saying “23 years…? Anagwiriza amenewo si rape kungoti asemphana china chake.” hahahahaha it seems most of you here dosn’t understand these two terms “RAPE” and “DEFILEMENT”. Mind you any woman regardless of age, can be raped but if it is done to children (15 years and below), then it is called DEFILEMENT. KKKKKKKK pepani poti nanenso CHIZUNGU chimandivuta ndiye ……….. Osachongana
Ndiye Apa Anena Za Defilement Kapena…… Rape Kapena Mukufuna Mutiphunzitseko Kusiyana Kwa Rape Ndi Defilement..?
Kutengera athu ku ubusa chifukwa cha maphuziro ankalasi,mubusa ndimunthu osinthika kusonyeza kuti munthu akuluwa ubusa asanachimwepo zimamupeza ali mubusa kale ngati apa.Awa zimenezi akanachita asanafike pa utumiki kuti anthu amvetse bwino kale lawo kuti iwowo anali munthu ochimwa kwambiri koma anatembenuka mpaka ndi abusa zikanakhala bwino.
Nawonso awa 23 yrs kumugwilira??? Osangokambilana bwanji?
Mukuti Bishopu kapena Joe Manguluti? Oterewa asamatchulidwenso dzina laundindo ayi! Mukumveka uniform yakuntchito atalakwira lamulo, pakuti ameneyu ngakhale Baibulo ali nalo 5miles away.shame to his followers.
23yrs Sipano,iye Ngati Amakhala Ndikumawaonetsa Nchafu Mumati Atani, Kungofuna Kuonongerana Mbiri Pamene Amacita Kumushosha Munthu Wa Mulungu.
Rape means havin sexual intercours without someones concert…wat pple shud know z rape doesnt look for age…even 55 Old woman can be raped..even a 45 man can raped…
Zinazi tisamangoyannkhula for the sake of kuyankhula
Imagine zachitikila sister wako or any older female in your family?
Dont be bitter
Mwina Anaonesa Mwendo Nde Iwo Akanatan? And Madamso Panalibe
let us wait and see, until court traces him guilty. Don’t rash to comment on this matter.
i concur
Ee bro,we have to await people who know the law especially the court.
The only thing world know is pulling down those who has been risen and bringing darkness to those who walk in God’s light what you people don’t know is Bible say. 7 TIMES righteous fall and 7 times rise we are with you bishop in this hard time may God of all creation and descendants. Mercy and grace see you through in this hard time. Praying for you you are blessings to me with your music.
atumiki amulungu kakakakaka….. kufna kukhwima chani?
Bishop wa mpingo wanji?,23 yrs ndiye muzit adagwililira?
He who has not sinned, let him be first to stone him. Sin is sin people, we are all sinners and striving to make it to heaven.
What he has done is the same what you and me do, that’s lying, thiefing, beer and what have you. He is just human as well.
Ooh! Guyz ndichiphunzitso chanji mukuyendera? Kuyeretsa tchimo because we’re sinners? Sorry for you tawerengani apa miyambo 27vesi 11 ndiye mudzifunse kuti ndine omutonzayo kapena mwana wake?
Iwe ndi nkhumba eeeeti!! Oh! u mean aliyense azingochimwa kaya nkuphana pot tonse ndi ochimwa, hahaha!! Munthu umayankhula zinaz kut ati anthu akutame kut umaliziwa Bible koma umbwambwanapo
So since we are all sinners we should just continue in our sins neh? Of course that will be nonsensical. Why? Because it is a contradiction . Let me explain:
If it is wrong to tell someone that they are wrong just because I was wrong myself yesterday, and I am likely to be wrong, then what exactly are you doing here? Are you not condemning those who are condemning? Why should you be an exception? So, either keep silence or help build a society where raping and abuse of women should be a story of the past. Don’t promote violence by misrepresenting Jesus of Nazareth. Uli ndimwayi kuti Yesuyo wakutalikira, otherwise akanakuumbuza.
Alinafe Nyerere am not condoning rape as per see. In this debate am looking at it as sin. Let me ask if the accused here was found taking two shots at bwandilo do you think there could have been this amplification of the issue at hand. I don’t think so…I hope you understand my line of argument.
Dali Pd Nkhoma our line of argument is different hence we can not agree.
Yes its true but this is a criminal case of rape, not a relationship with step daughter but rape. So what is your point
Sorry my friend the bishop must show good example to the community. If it was going to be an ordinary person. It was not going to be that bad. But bishop it quiet stressing here.
Michael Mkandawire surely it is. I don’t dispute that. I was just commenting basing on the way people are reacting on the act. It’s like they are more holier than the rest of us. That it’s wrong yes totally agree 100% and it’s a case.
Aleza James and Madalitso Mpindamalata read thru my line of argument. Thank you
Brother Shaibu, nkwabwino munthu kusankha chinthu chimodzi unlike living a life of pretence in the end betraying many lives imene imadalitsika ndi fake life yako, chimavuta nchani kuyimika manja kuti munthune ndafowoka mu uzimu? Kuti wena akuthandizire molingangana nkufowoka kwakoko? Koma basi cheating one self and others kuti uzimu uli bwino, zikachitika nkumati we r striving to enter heaven yet in his sermonz he preaches kuti opita ku ngwotani otsalaso ngwotan…. justify seen not bro! acknowled
Francis Nkhoma Chikope ndakumvani achimwene. Ine sindikumvesa kuti zomwe apanga bishop wa zikundisangalasa nane za ndikhoza ndithu. Zikomo
These people claim to be the light of this world. That’s why everybody is surprised at seeing the light being put off. They’re simply tarnishing the reputation of the fellow men of God. Please let’s kill hypocricy, the bible says you can’t serve two masters at once.
Carlos Ben Thom exactly. ..
Christianity is a dirty religion? Spain Phiri.. may the good Lord forgive u..!
Zamanyazi! mtsogoleri zoona kupanga zoterezi? Ukalawedi ndende iwe
Let’s hope its not a set up.23 yr daughter raped?mmmmm.oky im waiting to confirm with zodiac or times radio station becoz many news you post on your page some turn to out to be fake.Let’s wait and see.
Is this true ?
How old is bishop manguluti? 23 years you call that raping? Mukhitho wakwatira mwana, wamunyengelera ndi ndarama, bwanji simukunena kuti rape? Ndi size yake mtsikana amene uja? Mabungwe opusa kumalawi..
This Is Total lie.Bishon is atitle.u malawi news24 just investigate relevant and accurate information before press the news.I know this muscian very well don’t cheat malawians. propably u are natural enemity with him.
Any one can b preacher…. his preaching is not attached to the title Bishop…
Eish….koma ma bishop sazathekaso… Mulungu akugwira ntchito yake kut atumiki achinyengo awoneke baxi
Zamasiku otsiriza kubonera choonga chammbale basi not real ……shame
Bishop wa mpingo wake uti??? zachamba bax kumangofuna kutiyipitsa ife a khrstu anamuzoza ndani ameneneyo?? sibishop ameneyo
ndi mfiti Bishop akagwililire? Hahahaha who appointed him? afere ku ndende konko he is a serpent.
He is earnestly practicalizing what happened in the bible.Such Evil Acts Are Many In The Scripture
Palibe za Bishop pamenepo , kungonamiza anthu kufuna cholowa basi.
Munthu wamulungu ameneyo
Malawi 24 muyaluka ndiboza manguluti uyu ndili naye apayu kumafusa musanayambe kulemba mukuyesa amalawi ndiopusa eti
Anthu amulungu alero,choncho mukamaima kutsogolo kwanthu malo opempheleramo,mungawauze anthu chiyani?.Poti mulibe chisanzo chabwino.
shame on you bishop!
What type of Bishop is that? Dzina la Mulungu lasanduka choseweletsa
Whats the root cause of all this?……mabanja mukamathetsa…….keeep in mind in what position you are putting your grown up n young chidren…..yooo…..koma these step mothers n fathers yooooo
A bishop wa kumaula wakwaniratu apa kusiya nkhosa zopanda ozisogolera
Kod chibwez amagwlilira,
Masiku osilixa kuxakhala a bishop,,abusa,,,a shehe,,prophet nd axtumik ambr kma achnyengo,,,,,,chachkulu ndkupanga ubale pakat pa iwe nd mlungu wako bas,,,,cox atumik amasiku ano achluka achnyengo….
Iwe Tamakamba Mbuzi Za Azibusa Anuzo,mashehe Chikuwakhudza Mchiani Zip Up Your Mouth
Kutota ndichimodzimodzi palibe kusiyanitsa apa
A #Muhammad a shehe sachimwa paja eti?
Kkkkkkkk a shehe amakwatira olo mwana wawo sipakhala vuto coz sapita mwanayo kupolice koma achristufe ndi omwe timaoneka kucimwa kwambiri
Ya Shehe yamubaya….
Koma iwo ndiye amafuna azichula za axibusa mmene afunira
Kma Nkhaniyi Siyama Shekh Plz
Che Muhammad zawapweteka kkkkkkkkk
kkkkkkk shehe yemweyo
Shehe simunthu iyeyo?asachimwe kutani?ena ndi ashaitwani kumene.kkkkkkkkkk
A daughter’wo amaonjexa Kuwaonesa Mwendo a Bishop, Zats Y Bishop Waionexa Kwa Hulei
Zikuchulukira izi mmanyumbamu shame on Bishop if this is True and to all those who sleep with adopted/step daughters and Sister Inlaws
