By May 24, 2017

Police in Lilongwe have arrested Bishop Joe Manguluti for raping his 23- year-old adopted daughter, Malawi24 has learnt.

Manguluti is a renowned personality as he is a gospel musician, a preacher as well as a master of ceremonies.

According to Lingadzi police spokesperson Foster Benjamin, Manguluti raped the girl on 15 May in her bedroom at their Area 18B residence.

“The girl was preparing to take a bath when she met her ordeal,” Benjamin said.

Bishop Joe Manguluti

Bishop Joe Manguluti : Arrested.

“Manguluti’s wife was away at that particular time, prompting him to take advantage and force himself on the girl.”

The victim reported the incident to the police who issued her a referral letter to Kamuzu Central Hospital for examination.

A medical report from the hospital indicated that the victim had really been raped.
Police have since charged Manguluti with rape which is contrary to Section 132 of the Penal code.

He is expected to appear before court soon.

Manguluti hails from Kalimira Village in Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu District.




206 Comments

  1. Michael Kaweta says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:49

    Anagwirizana musatiputsitse apa iyaaa

    Reply
  2. Widson Geniral Shellings Lukhele says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:48

    Bishop aaaaasa is that a true bishop or what is doing is gumbling. Mmmmmm

    Reply
  3. Eneya Chimbalame says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:41

    What!!!!!!!!?????

    Reply
  4. Chisomo Mphenzi says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:27

    He Is just amusician bishop is only atitle afta o amene sianachimweko ndindani atole mwala agende dont b gud at judging

    Reply
  5. Maxiey Johnsoñ Yeezus Hollywood says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:18

    hands up if u r here to read the comments

    Reply
  6. George Ezekiel says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:17

    Kkkkkkkk Okay ndakumvani nde U Bishop uli pati pamenepo? osachitisa manyazi Dzina la MULUNGU Mwamva? asakusiyeni choncho bwana mukapezeka olakwa mwamva? mukagwile yakalavula gaga

    Reply
  7. Hapiness Memobeib Nyereender says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:16

    Mtsikana wabodza uyu iyaaaa dzaka zonsezi wamulera nde akamugwililire pano zinali zopangana koma anangosemphana zochita tsiku limenero

    Reply
  8. Victor Kankhokwe says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:05

    NCHITO za mdima.Mulipo ambiri mugwidwa.

    Reply
  9. Edward Peace Mkwate says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:03

    LET GOD BE GOD

    Reply
  10. Jennifer Wanje says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:01

    Koma

    Reply
  11. Gallant Chiwala says:
    24/05/2017 at 17:00

    Temptations

    Reply
  12. Idrisa Saidi says:
    24/05/2017 at 16:54

    ZAULENDO UNO NYERE ZAVUTA MAN.

    Reply
  13. nanyati nanyati says:
    24/05/2017 at 18:51

    What a stupid idiot prostitute. You get a plain fuck from elsewhere and go to the hospital for a positive vaginal semen test. You are very ungrateful to the step father. Now, bcoz you are about to get your first degree you think you have nothing to do with the one who raised you up. By the way was a DNA test conducted on the semen to prove that its mangulutis? I wont buy this nonsense till SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE is brought bare.

    Reply
  14. Mc D Mzira says:
    24/05/2017 at 16:46

    no comment, nane anga machimo ndilinawo,Lord have mercy yaa

    Reply
  15. James Maulana says:
    24/05/2017 at 16:46

    The church is full of shame these days

    Reply
  16. nanyati nanyati says:
    24/05/2017 at 18:42

    What a stupid undegraduate prostitute who wants to tarnish the step dad. You got a plain fuck from prostitution elsewhere, went to the hospital for a positive semen test and implicated the innocent step dad. If you have a score to settle with him thats not the way you stupid idiot. By the way what proof has the doctor got that the semen is mangulutis? Was a DNA test conducted?

    Reply
  17. Alabi Dawood WA Liverpool says:
    24/05/2017 at 16:41

    matetu 24 v 23-26

    Reply
  18. Vyson Soko says:
    24/05/2017 at 16:40

    Now adays pastors shameful onse kumoto bac

    Reply
  19. Tobias Kalanje says:
    24/05/2017 at 16:26

    Bishop anatota kkkkkk

    Reply
  20. Kelvin Joseph Chaipa says:
    24/05/2017 at 16:12

    Too bad

    Reply
  21. Steve Mphashi says:
    24/05/2017 at 16:08

    Has a bishop he was wrong,according to the age she has grown but if we go to the Bible as Christian Leviticus 18 vs4-30 read the statues of God the law doesn’t allow from the bible,to those who are condemning Christianity individual we make sin that what this Bishop has done some of u are witch ,bear drinkers,killing o e another just because u are not cot so don’t judge

    Reply
  22. Fred Kamtsendero says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:59

    Me am siner too,but let,s see what makes a man of GOD to follow in that temputatlon it’s his wife or girl may is pastor him seif, only GOD Knows.

    Reply
  23. Winnie Kakhobwe says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:57

    Mmmmm

    Reply
  24. Frank Banda says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:55

    Let it be …money can speak but it can’t destroy the history …..God will use the history to Judge .

    Reply
  25. Pachalo Patrick Mwale says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:54

    Ooo! Ambuye anga mkuzeni mwanawanu amene asochela, akunyazisa zina lanu.mbwezeni kuchionengeko.

    Reply
  26. Nyerere Thupilonse Issah says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:53

    Kkkkkkkkk chilengedwe chinawavuta awa

    Reply
  27. Moses Kaunda says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:50

    Tikanena kuti mwa ife mulibe uchimo tizinyenga tokha, but lets reason together bring constructive criticism on the so called Bishops.

    Reply
  28. Lymon Banda says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:37

    Abishop Achitsa Manyazi Mulungu Agwilira Doughter Wawawo Wa Zaka 23 Aaaa! Chikondi Kachoka Yohane Nyangulu Nelson Banda

    Reply
  29. Mathews Junior Tumbler says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:33

    ndichani ma pastor

    Reply
  30. Lymon Banda says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:30

    Zamanyaz Aaaa Ndizimba Kapena Ndichian Mulungu Wake Uti Omukhalira Ubishop Ndikumapanganso Zopusa Zonyasisa Mulungu Oo! Oo Kukwanilitsa Malemba.

    Reply
  31. Willy Kalua says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:28

    Mundiikire nyimbo ya Thoko Katimba………. Bakha

    Reply
  32. Fanuel Ngalu says:
    24/05/2017 at 15:22

    Stop calling these people bishops or whatever you call them they only find a way of earning a living through the name God

    Reply
  33. Winnie Thembi says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:58

    It’s better to trust a rock these days

    Reply
  34. Anthony T Wright says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:53

    He Dserve Punishment.

    Reply
  35. Stefano S Sankhulani says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:51

    Kapena mwina my bishop WO samakwanisa nanga atani kukwata ndie kukwata basis kkkkkkk

    Reply
  36. Cassim Chimuzu says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:44

    Odyela dzina la mulungu adakayaluka ndipo sanati chifukwa mulipo ambiritu

    Reply
  37. Cliff Chipeta says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:44

    Aaaaa mumasankhilanji ntchito yoti simungakwanitse

    Reply
  38. Gilbert Jeffrey Kalimasangu says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:36

    @ Emmanuel Mbewe

    Reply
  39. Mphatso Makiyi says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:35

    Mmmm man of GOD what hv u done???? shame fake prophets of the day

    Reply
  40. Yonass Wachibusa Makwiza says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:31

    Kkkkkkkkkk I heard most of you here saying “23 years…? Anagwiriza amenewo si rape kungoti asemphana china chake.” hahahahaha it seems most of you here dosn’t understand these two terms “RAPE” and “DEFILEMENT”. Mind you any woman regardless of age, can be raped but if it is done to children (15 years and below), then it is called DEFILEMENT. KKKKKKKK pepani poti nanenso CHIZUNGU chimandivuta ndiye ……….. Osachongana

    Reply
  41. Solomon Anoss Kamthenanga Jere says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:27

    Kutengera athu ku ubusa chifukwa cha maphuziro ankalasi,mubusa ndimunthu osinthika kusonyeza kuti munthu akuluwa ubusa asanachimwepo zimamupeza ali mubusa kale ngati apa.Awa zimenezi akanachita asanafike pa utumiki kuti anthu amvetse bwino kale lawo kuti iwowo anali munthu ochimwa kwambiri koma anatembenuka mpaka ndi abusa zikanakhala bwino.

    Reply
  42. Steve Anga Muwellah says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:24

    Nawonso awa 23 yrs kumugwilira??? Osangokambilana bwanji?

    Reply
  43. Aleza James says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:24

    Mukuti Bishopu kapena Joe Manguluti? Oterewa asamatchulidwenso dzina laundindo ayi! Mukumveka uniform yakuntchito atalakwira lamulo, pakuti ameneyu ngakhale Baibulo ali nalo 5miles away.shame to his followers.

    Reply
  44. Christina Chilalika says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:18

    Komaaaa

    Reply
  45. Lungaman Tembo says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:15

    23yrs Sipano,iye Ngati Amakhala Ndikumawaonetsa Nchafu Mumati Atani, Kungofuna Kuonongerana Mbiri Pamene Amacita Kumushosha Munthu Wa Mulungu.

    Reply
    • Alaine Hirlary Aiko says:
      24/05/2017 at 17:48

      Rape means havin sexual intercours without someones concert…wat pple shud know z rape doesnt look for age…even 55 Old woman can be raped..even a 45 man can raped…

      Zinazi tisamangoyannkhula for the sake of kuyankhula
      Imagine zachitikila sister wako or any older female in your family?

      Dont be bitter

      Reply
  46. Richard Mosiwa says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:14

    Mwina Anaonesa Mwendo Nde Iwo Akanatan? And Madamso Panalibe

    Reply
  47. Lettie Masina says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:12

    nkhope zina zimangoonekeratu kuti si zauzimu

    Reply
  48. Anthony Chikondi Charlie says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:10

    let us wait and see, until court traces him guilty. Don’t rash to comment on this matter.

    Reply
  49. Mphatso Momba says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:10

    Is this true?

    Reply
  50. Joana Mwangonde-Ngwira says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:10

    Mmmmmmm manyazi akamavina muja ngati zenizeni kkkk

    Reply
  51. Paul James Chrissy says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:00

    Bishop?

    Reply
  52. Limmzy Kopos says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:52

    The only thing world know is pulling down those who has been risen and bringing darkness to those who walk in God’s light what you people don’t know is Bible say. 7 TIMES righteous fall and 7 times rise we are with you bishop in this hard time may God of all creation and descendants. Mercy and grace see you through in this hard time. Praying for you you are blessings to me with your music.

    Reply
  53. Justin Saidi says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:52

    atumiki amulungu kakakakaka….. kufna kukhwima chani?

    Reply
  54. Josephy Chikala says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:49

    Bishop wa mpingo wanji?,23 yrs ndiye muzit adagwililira?

    Reply
  55. Rozi Patrick says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:46

    Inu nkhopeyo monga mukuionela sizachimasomaso is abusa kkkkkkkk super * ngat ameneyu shalobalo

    Reply
  56. Chisomo Chiwaya says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:46

    Shaaaaa! Zosakhala bwino.

    Reply
  57. Peter Kuchombe says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:44

    Just Forgive Him U ‘re Not Incharge

    Reply
  58. Bannet Namalira says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:43

    Eish ziko lapansi

    Reply
  59. John Winesi says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:40

    Chifundo

    Reply
  60. Chester Ebenezer Gomani says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:35

    I hate this page

    Reply
  61. Wisdom Dzimbiri says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:29
    Reply
  62. Wisdom Dzimbiri says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:27

    Dzikowo lili pamotowo owooooooooh

    Reply
  63. Edson Banda says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:26

    23yrs?

    Reply
  64. Symon Moyo says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:23

    Yamkwana nguwo

    Reply
  65. Shaibu Wa Chipereka says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:21

    He who has not sinned, let him be first to stone him. Sin is sin people, we are all sinners and striving to make it to heaven.

    What he has done is the same what you and me do, that’s lying, thiefing, beer and what have you. He is just human as well.

    Reply
  66. Goodwell Masiye Banda says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:20

    Kuipitsilana mbili uku.

    Reply
  67. Peter Barry says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:16

    Lets wait for court trial

    Allow him to forward his defensive evidences

    Reply
  68. Emily Chimwaza says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:14

    M@kape inu ndisaizi yake imeneyo, ooh Paja ndinu okonda ndalama!

    Reply
  69. Wa Mutharika Artaxerxes Wonderson says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:12

    Christianity is a dirty religion? Spain Phiri.. may the good Lord forgive u..!

    Reply
  70. Mary Malinga says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:11

    Zamanyazi! mtsogoleri zoona kupanga zoterezi? Ukalawedi ndende iwe

    Reply
  71. Gift Stanley Chinsombah says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:09

    Let’s hope its not a set up.23 yr daughter raped?mmmmm.oky im waiting to confirm with zodiac or times radio station becoz many news you post on your page some turn to out to be fake.Let’s wait and see.

    Reply
  72. Lamzy Deme says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:08

    Is this true ?

    Reply
  73. Gift Gammah says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:07

    How old is bishop manguluti? 23 years you call that raping? Mukhitho wakwatira mwana, wamunyengelera ndi ndarama, bwanji simukunena kuti rape? Ndi size yake mtsikana amene uja? Mabungwe opusa kumalawi..

    Reply
  74. Aggrey Goodluck Mandele says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:05

    These selfclaimed titles do not go any further.

    Reply
  75. Frank Masese says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:01

    23 years ah ah ndiwo2 imeneyo sanagwililire

    Reply
  76. Labecca Kachepa says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:01

    Zosakhala bwino

    Reply
  77. Dick Titus says:
    24/05/2017 at 13:00

    Apolice amasiku ano mulibe mantha mpaka kumanga bishop? Mtsikana wa zaka23 ndi mzimai kale ameneyo ndiye mix akhaleso wa zimiyendo eeeeeeeeshi!

    Reply
  78. Ahoyie Ishmael Zimbah says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:59

    Zogwirizana zimenezo 23 yrs angamulepe bwanji za bodza basi

    Reply
  79. Anthony Mumba says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:59

    Ndizogwirizana Izi Guys,23yrs Ndiwamkulu Akanakuwa Kungot Anangosemphana Zinazake

    Reply
  80. Emmanuel Gomani says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:58

    Bishop amadalitsa namwaliyu mmmmmm 23 years mmm adopted young lady mmmm

    Reply
  81. Rodridgez Wickless Silver Chipala says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:55

    This Is Total lie.Bishon is atitle.u malawi news24 just investigate relevant and accurate information before press the news.I know this muscian very well don’t cheat malawians. propably u are natural enemity with him.

    Reply
  82. Charles Charlie says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:54

    Eish….koma ma bishop sazathekaso… Mulungu akugwira ntchito yake kut atumiki achinyengo awoneke baxi

    Reply
  83. Mwatt Sakala says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:53

    Zamasiku otsiriza kubonera choonga chammbale basi not real ……shame

    Reply
  84. Benard Bengall Fernando says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:50

    Bishop wa mpingo wake uti??? zachamba bax kumangofuna kutiyipitsa ife a khrstu anamuzoza ndani ameneneyo?? sibishop ameneyo
    ndi mfiti Bishop akagwililire? Hahahaha who appointed him? afere ku ndende konko he is a serpent.

    Reply
  85. Blessings Mvuta says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:50

    AYAYAYAYA

    Reply
  86. Usman Ali Liji says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:47

    He is earnestly practicalizing what happened in the bible.Such Evil Acts Are Many In The Scripture

    Reply
  87. Frazer Bantock Manda says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:45

    Palibe za Bishop pamenepo , kungonamiza anthu kufuna cholowa basi.

    Reply
  88. Aub Ndunya says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:43

    Munthu wamulungu ameneyo

    Reply
  89. Mike Miyazak Maseko says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:41

    ooh

    Reply
  90. Winford Kayange says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:40

    Pepani zimachitika

    Reply
  91. Anthony Jackson Chimgwandala says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:37

    Why some men can’t control their fealings?

    Reply
  92. Felix Mulangali says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:36

    Malawi 24 muyaluka ndiboza manguluti uyu ndili naye apayu kumafusa musanayambe kulemba mukuyesa amalawi ndiopusa eti

    Reply
  93. Charles Chisongah says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:36

    Anthu amulungu alero,choncho mukamaima kutsogolo kwanthu malo opempheleramo,mungawauze anthu chiyani?.Poti mulibe chisanzo chabwino.

    Reply
  94. Aaron Mtuwadala says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:35

    shame on you bishop!

    Reply
  95. Andrew K Mwale says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:34

    Kkkkk mtima ndiomwe umatembenuka kma thupi silibona a bishop zimawathobwa mmaso

    Reply
  96. Bonney Phiri says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:34

    What type of Bishop is that? Dzina la Mulungu lasanduka choseweletsa

    Reply
  97. Lebie Chitedze says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:31

    Ati ndalamatu anawa ziwapha mpaka amuna amai ako shame kwa nose anchitidweu

    Reply
  98. Mwai Twaibu says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:31

    Kwa kamba samaziwako?nanga ku station even ku village ndi sankha wekha..osamangidwa chishango every room plenty kkkkkumangowapha opeperawa

    Reply
  99. Polygamy is good says:
    24/05/2017 at 14:30

    kukana mitala Ngati Bible siinaloleze.Kutsata Paul Yemwe sanakwatire.Solomoni.David ,Abraham Jacob ,Isaac onsewo akudziwa ubwino wake ndipo kunkhani zabanja tisayangane Yesu iye sanakwatire

    Reply
  100. Frank Phiri says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:28

    palibe mulandu nkhuku inadzimwera mazira ake omwe shaaaaa

    Reply
  101. Hermus Tupele Velonica Chinseu says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:28

    Heeee! Mukuti man of God ameneo!!! Ameneo???? Mmmmmm

    Reply
  102. Jeffy Mungalu says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:27

    It’s these idiots that want to bring down such a Holy vocation. Make a stern example out of him

    Reply
  103. Dáví Mpézéní says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:26

    zochitisa manyazi kwambiri, munyanya, bishop nde kuti chani

    Reply
  104. Mackenzie Pensulo says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:26

    Malawians

    Reply
  105. Pamela Krack Krackson says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:25

    Whats the root cause of all this?……mabanja mukamathetsa…….keeep in mind in what position you are putting your grown up n young chidren…..yooo…..koma these step mothers n fathers yooooo

    Reply
  106. Lloyd F Nkhoma says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:24

    A bishop wa kumaula wakwaniratu apa kusiya nkhosa zopanda ozisogolera

    Reply
  107. Edo Chigumula says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:24

    Kod chibwez amagwlilira,

    Reply
  108. Fletcher Magumbwa Ligiza says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:22

    Masiku osilixa kuxakhala a bishop,,abusa,,,a shehe,,prophet nd axtumik ambr kma achnyengo,,,,,,chachkulu ndkupanga ubale pakat pa iwe nd mlungu wako bas,,,,cox atumik amasiku ano achluka achnyengo….

    Reply
  109. Samiez Nhongo Matembo says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:22

    haha is it realy true koma??? #last-dayz…

    Reply
  110. Chikondi Earnest Fumbanan Mtonga says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:21

    Mayeselo Asatana Ndiamenewo Ampereka Zelu Za Boza Kumaoneka Ngat Zolungama Mapeto Ake Nd Izi

    Reply
  111. Fanny Kanchosa says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:21

    Stupid pastor aaaaa

    Reply
  112. Enock Daiton Banda says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:20

    Hahaha 23 years old simwana amadziwa chimene akuchita

    Reply
  113. Mdzola Junior says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:20

    23 months???????or years??????Damn point of correction pls???put it in real sense!!!!!!!

    Reply
  114. Carlos Ben Thom says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:19

    Mpachikeni ameneyoooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  115. Lesego Cargo says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:19

    dis is y We called trash,lock him up n throw d key frm a flyin plane

    Reply
  116. Owen Yonumz says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:18

    Manguluti sibshop, tawona mabshop ife

    Reply
  117. Raphael Vladimir Vladimirovich Chikoko says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:17

    Bishop wa mpingo wanji ameneyo???……kungolivala dzina la ubishop?? chani???

    Reply
  118. Madalitso Gondwe says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:15

    23 yrs ndiwankulu mtsikanayo, ndizogwilizana zimezo…..zinangolakwika kt anapezelera

    Reply
  119. Chinsinsi Wa Francis Mponda says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:14

    Malemba Kudzakwaniritsidwa Pamene Paja.

    Reply
  120. Brighton Pendame Mbewe says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:14

    AKHULULUKIREN ABISHOP AKAPITILIZE KULALIKIRA NKHOSA ZAMBUYE.

    Reply
  121. Mulowoka Nyirenda says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:14

    Where is the world going?

    Reply
  122. Imran Idrissah says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:13

    Drama

    Reply
  123. Owen Mbosha Nyirenda says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:13

    Osapita Ku Mabara Bwanji Mahule Aliko Ambiri Tu

    Reply
  124. Andy Ko Andrew says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:12

    A daughter’wo amaonjexa Kuwaonesa Mwendo a Bishop, Zats Y Bishop Waionexa Kwa Hulei

    Reply
  125. John Bolokonya says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:11

    Zikuchulukira izi mmanyumbamu shame on Bishop if this is True and to all those who sleep with adopted/step daughters and Sister Inlaws

    Reply
  126. Chisomo Masande says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:11

    Zanu zabisika

    Reply
  127. Welani Beauty Mkandawire says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:11

    Please put him in general population where he will be someon else punching bag and suffer as that girl did…This is HORRIBLE!

    Reply
  128. Fronnie Wa Steve says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:10

    Mmmm,koma ndie ziliko ma bishop nao ayambapo kkkk

    Reply
  129. Julie Wa Gerson says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:10

    lord have mercy on us

    Reply
  130. Charles Msika says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:10

    Dziko linatha kale……Or utamamenya diet ya chipere, moyo ukukanabe

    Reply
  131. Luke Vladimir Mataka says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:09

    23 in age? being raped?? hahaa! i dnt know…

    Reply
  132. Elias Msamala says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:09

    23 yrs ndie mukut rape?bwanji sananene mpiru

    Reply
  133. Kelvinator Phiri says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:08

    Ma bishop abodza awa amachita kuonekelatu ….. Mwatopa kuchinda atsikana aku church mwati mudyenso uyu mxiii

    Reply
  134. Merçie Çhristàbei Çhiphàso says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:07

    akaseweze bax

    Reply
  135. Donex Brighton says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:07

    asatuluke ameneyo

    Reply
  136. Phungu Nkasa Ndife Amodzi says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:07

    Shame

    Reply
  137. Brizzy Bento says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:07

    sanagwirizane koma adyana mokwanira nde zawatopesa 23???kkk

    Reply
  138. Mervin MakavenMakani Mfanaodekha Makaika says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:06

    23 yr old???
    anali chibwezi amenewo

    Reply
  139. Laurent HazardWa Saule Senior says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:06

    Koma zna ukamva mubwele naye kwa mgona ameneyo tiona naye chochta!!!!

    Reply
  140. Brizzy Bento says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:05

    aaaaa zawulendo uno aaa zosafusa or kudabwisa???

    Reply
  141. Franklyn Mywell Dhacker says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:05

    Hiiiiii!! Abishop amenewo?

    Reply
  142. Frank Frank Mali Zain says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:05

    Man of Goda????????

    Reply
  143. Mac Austin Issa says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:05

    Wadya zake zomwe thats he adopted her to get something inturn

    Reply
  144. Hamza Banda says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:05

    23 years old.

    Reply
  145. Alex Iyee Nsanjama says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:05

    Bishop Always Trouble Makers, Why Now

    Reply
  146. Eliah Missi says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:04

    Sheeeeeeeeeee!!!!! Yalakwatu apa

    Reply
  147. Watson Kenzo says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:04

    23……….Hmmmmmmm Loading………95%

    Reply
  148. Yankho Bokosi says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:04

    Last Days

    Reply
  149. Lucky Cent says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:03

    shame

    Reply
  150. Allan Lazyo Dux Kundondi says:
    24/05/2017 at 12:02

    shaaaa!!!!! amangidwe basi

    Reply

