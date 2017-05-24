Accountant General demands additional K300 million

The department of accountant general in the ministry of finance has demanded additional K300 million to its allocation, something that has raised eyebrows among Members of Parliament.

During the 2017/18 Financial Year the department was allocated K17.3 billion for its activities for the year.

However, reports disclose the department has demanded additional K300 million to be used for staff trainings.

Accountant General William Matambo told a cluster meeting of legislators that the trainings are to enhance professionalism among staff members.

But chairperson of the cluster Kamlepo Kalua has argued that the amount is huge in Malawi’s economic set up.

Kalua added that professionalism among staff members at the department can be achieved through moral caution which he said many lack in the country.