Tell me names of corrupt ministers, says Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has reiterated his calls for the opposition to release names of cabinet ministers who are involved in corruption.

He made the call during the commissioning of the construction of the Bwanje Dam in Dedza on Wednesday.

Mutharika said the opposition parties were once accusing his government of failure to provide food to Malawians and now they have shifted to corruption.

The opposition have been claiming that Mutharika shielded seven of his ministers suspected to have been involved in stealing public funds amounting to K236 billion.

Over a week ago, opposition Members of Parliament accused Mutharika’s government of protecting former minister George Chaponda who was found with huge amounts of money at his house but is yet to be arrested.

But speaking in Dedza, Mutharika called on the opposition to release the names of the suspected ministers.

“For the last two years there was hunger but my government said there will be no one who will die of hunger and no one died. At the moment the opposition have shifted to corruption issues and those saying I am shielding corrupt ministers must come out with names or else they must shut up,” said Mutharika.

On irrigation, Mutharika said his government will continue encouraging irrigation farming in the country so that the greenbelt initiative is enhanced.