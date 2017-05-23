Mutharika wants you to emulate foreigners

President Peter Mutharika has urged people in the country to emulate business skills of foreigners who are successful in business.
Mutharika made the remarks during a “Talk to the President” program on taxpayer funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).
According to Mutharika, citizens of the country should not be feeling hurt if people from other countries like Burundi are becoming successful in business but should partner with them and learn how they make such strides.
“We need to be hardworking, let’s find out how they become successful fast. They come here and in three years’ time they become very rich,” Mutharika said.
“Let’s find out how they do this. We can learn from them and emulate, am sure we can also do better.”
Mutharika also noted that foreigners like Burundians sell things at cheaper prices than anybody else.
“My advice on this is that first of all let’s find out why they do this, I know foreigners come here with very little money but in short period of time they are doing very well,” Mutharika said.
People from countries like Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) flee their countries because of conflict and seek refuge in the country. Most of such people stay in refugee camps such as Dzaleka in Dowa district.
Malawi24 visited the refugee camp recently and learnt that foreigners at the camp are indeed doing great in business than locals living in Dzaleka.
This publication learnt that many shops near the camp are owned by foreigners from the camp.
Pitala manyaz alibe,,,titukuka bwanj ndalama tilibe adatenga ACHAPONDA..??eee uhv to punctuate yo sentences..ukulephera iweyo kupanga emulate mmene maiko otizungulira akuchtra,,akutukuka iwe ukuona,,ndalama udazpaanilira nd nduna zakozo….shupit zako…
He is stupid doesnt he know dat most of em come with huge capital from their countries, a thing most malawians can only thinj of, otherwise, given a level ground, malawians can also perform
Malawians!!! Where did the president go wrong? He’s just right. Don’t always be pessimistic please. Look at the Bulundians who came with nothing fro their country. They getting rich in our eyes.
It is believed that most business men in Malawi don’t have the capability. They are in the career by chance. Most of our business men and women use concoctions(juju) to prosper. They cannot do business without consulting sing’angas for charms. Many are busy migrating to Makanjira, Mwanza, Karonga and Mozambique seeking for business charms. Cases of albino killings is because of business incapabilities. We hear some sleep with their mothers, sisters, daughters. Eish!! You people, what’s this nuisance for? Our Kwacha in this regards will never stabilize and inflation can’t go down. In short, our business people have no skills and can’t compete on an international level.
Kkkkkk am in Polokwane working as a Mosque guard, earning R6500 equivalent to K364 000 How much do Malawi clinical officer……….. …….
…..?
Many Malawians are jealousy, and they will remain poor forever because they don’t want to learn from successful people but to kill them through ufiti. Bastards and go to hell.
Dziko lanthu lakula ndikuphangila chuma. Kumanga kamsewu dziko lonse kubooka mmimba tabwelani kuno AS muzaone akuchita azanthu akuda not braaa braaaa
Malawi is sinking coz of foreigners invading tax and stealing forex,why praising them? They should pack n go
Na pitala anakakhala osauka anakakhala omvetsa chisoni bwanji.
Nigger Please!!!!!
Zosatheka,azipanga maplan oti amalawi atukuke sizachambazo
which skills? the only thing which needs to change is the mindset! everyone thinks some thing from out side is better!!I can see even u Mr president u think the same!!
Vuto la amalawi ndikusadzidalira pa iwo okha
what about u oga coz u are not malawian ?
How do u expect a Malawian to get business skills with no capital? Only if can do what Dr Muluzi did giving loans to disadvantaged citizens through Banks,Indians help one another thats why they are successful here..Give us the OPPORTUNITIES FIRST#DontExpectTheBestWhenYouDoWorst
Tukulani dziko chabe ,musalimbane ndi anthu omwe akupanga business.
vuto aliyense akapita ziko la eni ake amakhala olimbikira monga ntchoto ya ulonda aMalawi ambiri akudya nayo bwino ku joni koma kumuziko amati umgwanya ayi
Paja nayenso ndi folena ku malawi eti
Which foreighners? they are succesfull because they experts of tax invasion, with the help of corrupt police and immigrations officers they invade our tax and sell the staff at the exobitant price! Mr president i always commend you for your effort to develop Malawi but this one you have goofed
Chankhotakota Champweteka,tasisani Zinthu Apa
Why foreigners are successful ppo in foreign nations??.A Malawi auletsi aja kapezeni pa SA amatchedwa olimbikila why???
Kkkkkk Koma pitala ngati chili chingambwe Owoo kkk
Inu a Malawi 24 please nenani chilungamo za nkhaniyi. munthu wankulu sanganene zimenezi.
Apa ndiye wayesako kuganiza osati zaupumbwa zako zija!!! tikwapure ma foreghners xenophobia loading in malawi!!!
don’t copy from other country’s lyk South Africa plz, try to kip piece alwz ,nde mukapha inuya amuyaya padziko lapansi
Munthalika ndi wa chamba bwampini!!!
mmmh whatever!
Kkkk.oho.mwatero
Indians and Nigerians who are rapping our country, selling our passport, killing our wild animals, this president need urgent help someone should take him to the nearest hospital, we want good price for our crops don’t sleep walk while bad mouthing us,