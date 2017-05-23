Mutharika wants you to emulate foreigners

President Peter Mutharika has urged people in the country to emulate business skills of foreigners who are successful in business.

Mutharika made the remarks during a “Talk to the President” program on taxpayer funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

According to Mutharika, citizens of the country should not be feeling hurt if people from other countries like Burundi are becoming successful in business but should partner with them and learn how they make such strides.

“We need to be hardworking, let’s find out how they become successful fast. They come here and in three years’ time they become very rich,” Mutharika said.

“Let’s find out how they do this. We can learn from them and emulate, am sure we can also do better.”

Mutharika also noted that foreigners like Burundians sell things at cheaper prices than anybody else.

“My advice on this is that first of all let’s find out why they do this, I know foreigners come here with very little money but in short period of time they are doing very well,” Mutharika said.

People from countries like Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) flee their countries because of conflict and seek refuge in the country. Most of such people stay in refugee camps such as Dzaleka in Dowa district.

Malawi24 visited the refugee camp recently and learnt that foreigners at the camp are indeed doing great in business than locals living in Dzaleka.

This publication learnt that many shops near the camp are owned by foreigners from the camp.