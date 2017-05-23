Malawi Police officers have arrested musician John Malunga.

Police say Mlaunga is in custody for allegedly selling counterfeit products.

According to the Malawi police service, Malunga was arrested on Monday, May 22.

A police report that Malawi24 has seen shows that Malunga was on contract with C & NF, a Mulanje-based company which produces and sells Ruo Body Cleaner (Flour).

The company had agreed with the artist to sell their product through him as an ambassador.

“According to a statement made at Mchinji Police Station by the managing director of C & NF company, Crispin Jedegwa, 34, from Mapeleka village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje, his company discovered a counterfeit Ruo product on market which prompted them to embark on an enquiry to trace the source.

However, Mchinji Police officers were tipped-off by a member of the community that the musician was behind the production of the counterfeit product. As a result, the police instituted an investigation and seized the products which he was selling and it was discovered that he was selling fake and counterfeit products bearing same trademark as C & NF Product.” Said the police.

Following an official complaint from the company, Malunga was then netted for proper investigations.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges under intellectual property crimes as stipulated by the Copyright Act.

Malunga, 36, hails from Kamitengo village, Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji.

Meanwhile the Malawi Police Service has warned all unsuspecting customers who knowingly buy counterfeit products that the behaviour attracts major risks as they may become vulnerable to serious physical, financial or moral injuries.