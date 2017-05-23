By May 23, 2017

Malawi Police officers have arrested musician John Malunga.

Police say Mlaunga is in custody for allegedly selling counterfeit products.

According to the Malawi police service, Malunga was arrested on Monday, May 22.

A police report that Malawi24 has seen shows that Malunga was on contract with C & NF, a Mulanje-based company which produces and sells Ruo Body Cleaner (Flour).

The company had agreed with the artist to sell their product through him as an ambassador.

“According to a statement made at Mchinji Police Station by the managing director of C & NF company, Crispin Jedegwa, 34, from Mapeleka village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje, his company discovered a counterfeit Ruo product on market which prompted them to embark on an enquiry to trace the source.

However, Mchinji Police officers were tipped-off by a member of the community that the musician was behind the production of the counterfeit product. As a result, the police instituted an investigation and seized the products which he was selling and it was discovered that he was selling fake and counterfeit products bearing same trademark as C & NF Product.” Said the police.

Following an official complaint from the company, Malunga was then netted for proper investigations.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges under intellectual property crimes as stipulated by the Copyright Act.

Malunga, 36, hails from Kamitengo village, Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji.

Meanwhile the Malawi Police Service has warned all unsuspecting customers who knowingly buy counterfeit products that the behaviour attracts major risks as they may become vulnerable to serious physical, financial or moral injuries.




  1. James Taspar Mjathu says:
    23/05/2017 at 15:42

    uyu nde mwammanga mwati for proper investigation …..chaponda mpaka lero mukuopa…mukulephera eeeeh mr chaponda munapedza sing’anga dolo

    Reply
  2. Wellington Well-zii Phiri says:
    23/05/2017 at 14:59

    Eeeeeeh koma yah vuto la dirty game ndilimenelo…. Iiiiiih koma awona kuti apanga bwanji…

    Reply
  3. Malick John says:
    23/05/2017 at 14:54

    Ukapezeka olakwa amakumanga kumene

    Reply
  4. Lapha Phiri says:
    23/05/2017 at 14:35

    Uuto Ndichiyan

    Reply
  5. Lapha Phiri says:
    23/05/2017 at 14:33

    Ndanva Kuti Jonh Malunga Wamangidwa Chifukwa Chiyani

    Reply
  6. Francis Banda says:
    23/05/2017 at 14:14

    Zovuta izi Dalaaaaaaaaa.

    Reply
  7. Francis Kamwamba says:
    23/05/2017 at 14:13

    Amaimba zichaniso ameneyu?

    Reply
  8. Twabe P Banda says:
    23/05/2017 at 13:50

    Fodya kodi eti

    Reply
  9. Ishmael Maulana says:
    23/05/2017 at 15:40

    John Malunga eti ok, kuimba zanzeru kuja nanga?

    Reply
  10. Hellings Mvula says:
    23/05/2017 at 13:15

    He’s a good traditional musician

    Reply
  11. Alabi Dawood WA Liverpool says:
    23/05/2017 at 13:04

    Reply
  12. Shadreck L Kaswada says:
    23/05/2017 at 12:52

    #Rabbecca talembanso nkhaniyi mchichewa chomveka bwino koma asapitilire mawu 150,(100marks)

    Reply
  13. Mackenzie Pensulo says:
    23/05/2017 at 12:45

    Wat happened to be under arrested

    Reply
  14. Thako Lakuda says:
    23/05/2017 at 14:34

    Zaziii….anyamata aben inu..osakammanga CHAPONDA buanj..?

    Reply
  15. Saidi Suwedi says:
    23/05/2017 at 12:25

    Atuluke

    Reply
  16. Abel Singano says:
    23/05/2017 at 11:53

    Kkkk but y

    Reply
  17. Robie Jambo says:
    23/05/2017 at 11:51

    Zoziyamba dala kuimba sikumawakwana das stupid

    Reply
  18. Dereck Jassi says:
    23/05/2017 at 11:32

    Shaaa kona chunachi chitiphesa basi ngangayi ikaloweso koma

    Reply
  19. Joseph Billiat says:
    23/05/2017 at 11:23

    Akulu akulu tiyenela tidziziwa kuti mbalamengakhaleyiulukile mmwamba kwambiri niyimadya zipaso mmitengo mmwambamomwemo koma tsikulina yizatela pansi kuzamwa madzi ndi izi lero

    Reply
  20. Isaac Ntungama Chitimbe says:
    23/05/2017 at 11:20

    atuluka iye akadye kutiko

    Reply
  21. Isaac Ntungama Chitimbe says:
    23/05/2017 at 11:20

    atuluka iye akadye kutiko

    Reply
  22. Custom Kuyenerayani Mwale says:
    23/05/2017 at 11:15

    Chapnnda Ali Phee!! Akungogulitsa Chimanga Ku Chibuku Co.

    Reply
  23. Smart Chinyafwa says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:56

    A police chenjerani adzakuyimbani nyimbo John Malunga akadzatuluka mndende izo ndizanu apolice kaya

    Reply
  24. Clever Max says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:55

    Vuto Ndi dziko lathu la#Malawi, ma# celebrities monga ngati oyimba achina #Malunga mpake kumangopedzeka Ndi milandu ngati imeneyi.oyimba ngati sakhala ndichochita China kupatula ntchito yake,mapeto make nkusauka chifukwa #Music industry mdziko mwathu sikondedwa koma zakunja.NDE mpake iye nkumapanga zachinyengo, becoz popanda kutero pa #Malawi ukhoza kumangosaukira

    Reply
  25. Chamahara Ykliff Mazunda says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:53

    Ndakhuzidwa kwambiri ndikumangidwa kwa oyimba amene ndimamukondwa kwambiri…. Osadanda JOHN utuluka ndiwe osalakwa companiyo izakupepesa ndi ndalama zankhaninkhani poyipisa zina lako..

    Reply
  26. Peter Nali says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:46

    Mmmm walakwaso chan?tiziwiseni prease.

    Reply
  27. Peter K. Mchachah says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:40

    Pepani akamchacha poti zakuonekelani,bola angokututsani.

    Reply
  28. Ama Da SoCalled Gracie says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:33

    nanga stella mwanza akhala ndi yani??

    Reply
  29. Muhammad Rashit says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:30

    Zaziiiii nanga champonda amangidwa lit??????

    Reply
  30. Maulana Muhammad Adam says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:24

    Link yabwela mu english big
    ikanakhala ya mchichewa, no one
    was askn this n that,
    so mafusowa sakulakwa kufusako
    cz malawi ndiyokanika kumbali ya chizungu…….

    Reply
  31. Hafeez Abdullah Yusuf Ajidah says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:23

    Oky fine

    Reply
  32. Christopher Kateta says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:12

    Bullets Yamenya Ma Game 4 Osanyinya Koma Palibe Wamangidwa Pa Mkhani Imeniyi. Why?

    Reply
  33. Tenson Matimati says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:10

    Mmmmm Koma

    Reply
  34. Thom Dizzy Devwe says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:07

    haaahaaaa koma adhaaa..kumulakwila musician wanthu..kkkkk

    Reply
  35. Ben Kambalame says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:07

    ??????????

    Reply
  36. Brack Diamond says:
    23/05/2017 at 10:06

    nnachita bho Kukhala osatchuka kumangidwa npaka dziko lidziwe kuti akumanga vuto lakutchuka usapalamuletu akupeza nnanga chonchi utakodzaso pogona tiidziwa zoti ukumakodxa pogonatu sundupanga nawo bamanganani nthawi yanu amalunga tulo kumawa puta Dala anthu ma dihlu ngosayamba madihlu oti or ukapanga sakumanga nga hijacki kuba chimanga kudyela dola ana amasiye kudya ndrama nmudzina laanthu osauka koma iwe tulooo

    Reply
  37. Harrison Sombea says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:54

    Enatu tikukwaninsa kuitambansula nkhaniyi vuto ndi chiramkhulo eshiii ndiapongodzi kkkk

    Reply
  38. Wronixx Kumwenda says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:52

    Omoh heeeii

    Reply
  39. Kachingwe Abraham says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:50

    Km ziliko

    Reply
  40. Dalitso Nanungu says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:43

    Or amumanga komabe timamufillabe

    Reply
  41. Andrew Chilongo says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:37

    Aaaaa mmasuleni atiiyimbire kamdothi ife kkkk

    Reply
  42. Alick Kazembe says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:37

    Umangonziwilatu kuti wa free data uyu akufunsa mbwelelayu .Inc mumafuna nkhani yonse ikhale mu link???.Use your data then you will see what went wrong.

    Reply
  43. Mike Bondondo says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:36

    nkhani zanu zizinena chifukwa chomwe walakwa osat htt//ppss#?!%+.www..com.net.cnchipwisiiii

    Reply
    • Fra Yendayenda says:
      23/05/2017 at 10:00

      Reply
    • Mike Bondondo says:
      23/05/2017 at 10:06

      Verybondondo-clear!tawalala tikhumba dongosoluu!

      Reply
    • Amos Chiphwisi Mwambisi says:
      23/05/2017 at 12:31

      Ase, nde wati Chiphwisi chatani?

      Reply
  44. Labecca Kachepa says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:36

    Mwanva

    Reply
  45. Labecca Kachepa says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:35

    Reply
  46. Richard Kfce Fred says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:32

    kkkkkkkkkkk atuluka ba bail achuma awa

    Reply
  47. Francis Ntonya says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:32

    Watani Munthu Tell Us

    Reply
    • Fra Yendayenda says:
      23/05/2017 at 10:02

      Reply
    • Francis Ntonya says:
      23/05/2017 at 11:51

      Oky A Name

      Reply
    • Francis Ntonya says:
      23/05/2017 at 11:51

      Oky A Name

      Reply
  48. Richard Kfce Fred says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:32

    kkkkkkkkkkk atuluka ba bail achuma awa

    Reply
  49. Hapiness Memobeib Nyereender says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:32

    Open the link muone chimene amangidwira not zomafunsa ma nonsense question chosecho link ilipompo amalawi munakhala bwanji kodi

    Reply
  50. Ephraim Kumbukani Nkhoma says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:32

    agalu aboma achita chiwewe bwanj amalephera kumanga akuluakulu amene akufulatira mtundu wonse wa Malawi

    Reply
  51. Chikumbuso Tengowaminga says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:29

    Walakwanji? Nanu Muzilemba Nkhani Momveka

    Reply
    • Fra Yendayenda says:
      23/05/2017 at 10:00

      Reply
    • Chikumbuso Tengowaminga says:
      23/05/2017 at 10:12

      oky zamveka thanks

      Reply
    • Alfred Ali Mponda says:
      23/05/2017 at 11:49

      What kind of products

      Reply
  52. Prince Gilbert Brigadia Chamasowa says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:28

    Zabooza Izi

    Reply
  53. Daniel Tsiku says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:28

    Someboy please tell me the resion

    Reply
    • David Mzee Mwandama says:
      23/05/2017 at 09:37

      werengani nkhaniyo

      Reply
    • Daniel Tsiku says:
      23/05/2017 at 10:03

      free data

      Reply
    • Jailos Franswell Masikini says:
      23/05/2017 at 10:15

      Reply
    • Shadreck L Kaswada says:
      23/05/2017 at 12:45

      tamasulira mchichewa chomveka bwino koma asapitilire mawu 150.. #jailos

      Reply
    • Daniel Tsiku says:
      23/05/2017 at 13:26

      Kma

      Reply
    • Wellington Well-zii Phiri says:
      23/05/2017 at 14:56

      Eeeeeeh koma nde free data di kkkkkkkkk mesa link ya nkhani yonse atipasa pompo

      Reply
  54. Hannah Nyondo Edward says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:25

    A Cash Gate Ali Phe! Koma Buzy Ndi Enawo!

    Reply
  55. Elias Salisbury Salisbury says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:25

    kuti walakwanji munthuyo nanga ruzeninso chomwe walakwa john?

    Reply
  56. Carlos Simon says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:25

    walakwa chani ?

    Reply
  57. Abwenzi Withu Mshangah says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:24

    Mutayeni kamangeni Chaponda

    Reply
  58. Brizzy Bento says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:24

    kkkk wakutha kare??????? mmmmhhhh

    Reply
  59. Farooq M Hassan says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:23

    A 24 simukuziwa chomwe wamangidwira??

    Reply
  60. Gift Sydney Kaluwa says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:22

    Alakwanso chani munthu wakutha kaleyu nanu apolisi?Mkusiya che chaponda uko

    Reply
  61. Geneward Gerald Sambo says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:22

    why

    Reply
  62. Zikani Uja says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:21

    chifukwa????

    Reply
  63. Brizzy Bento says:
    23/05/2017 at 09:21

    walakwa chaniso???

    Reply

