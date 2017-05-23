Malawi Police officers have arrested musician John Malunga.
Police say Mlaunga is in custody for allegedly selling counterfeit products.
According to the Malawi police service, Malunga was arrested on Monday, May 22.
A police report that Malawi24 has seen shows that Malunga was on contract with C & NF, a Mulanje-based company which produces and sells Ruo Body Cleaner (Flour).
The company had agreed with the artist to sell their product through him as an ambassador.
“According to a statement made at Mchinji Police Station by the managing director of C & NF company, Crispin Jedegwa, 34, from Mapeleka village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje, his company discovered a counterfeit Ruo product on market which prompted them to embark on an enquiry to trace the source.
However, Mchinji Police officers were tipped-off by a member of the community that the musician was behind the production of the counterfeit product. As a result, the police instituted an investigation and seized the products which he was selling and it was discovered that he was selling fake and counterfeit products bearing same trademark as C & NF Product.” Said the police.
Following an official complaint from the company, Malunga was then netted for proper investigations.
The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges under intellectual property crimes as stipulated by the Copyright Act.
Malunga, 36, hails from Kamitengo village, Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji.
Meanwhile the Malawi Police Service has warned all unsuspecting customers who knowingly buy counterfeit products that the behaviour attracts major risks as they may become vulnerable to serious physical, financial or moral injuries.
uyu nde mwammanga mwati for proper investigation …..chaponda mpaka lero mukuopa…mukulephera eeeeh mr chaponda munapedza sing’anga dolo
Eeeeeeh koma yah vuto la dirty game ndilimenelo…. Iiiiiih koma awona kuti apanga bwanji…
Ukapezeka olakwa amakumanga kumene
Uuto Ndichiyan
Ndanva Kuti Jonh Malunga Wamangidwa Chifukwa Chiyani
Zovuta izi Dalaaaaaaaaa.
Amaimba zichaniso ameneyu?
Fodya kodi eti
John Malunga eti ok, kuimba zanzeru kuja nanga?
He’s a good traditional musician
#Rabbecca talembanso nkhaniyi mchichewa chomveka bwino koma asapitilire mawu 150,(100marks)
Wat happened to be under arrested
Zaziii….anyamata aben inu..osakammanga CHAPONDA buanj..?
Atuluke
Kkkk but y
Zoziyamba dala kuimba sikumawakwana das stupid
Shaaa kona chunachi chitiphesa basi ngangayi ikaloweso koma
Akulu akulu tiyenela tidziziwa kuti mbalamengakhaleyiulukile mmwamba kwambiri niyimadya zipaso mmitengo mmwambamomwemo koma tsikulina yizatela pansi kuzamwa madzi ndi izi lero
atuluka iye akadye kutiko
atuluka iye akadye kutiko
Chapnnda Ali Phee!! Akungogulitsa Chimanga Ku Chibuku Co.
A police chenjerani adzakuyimbani nyimbo John Malunga akadzatuluka mndende izo ndizanu apolice kaya
Vuto Ndi dziko lathu la#Malawi, ma# celebrities monga ngati oyimba achina #Malunga mpake kumangopedzeka Ndi milandu ngati imeneyi.oyimba ngati sakhala ndichochita China kupatula ntchito yake,mapeto make nkusauka chifukwa #Music industry mdziko mwathu sikondedwa koma zakunja.NDE mpake iye nkumapanga zachinyengo, becoz popanda kutero pa #Malawi ukhoza kumangosaukira
Ndakhuzidwa kwambiri ndikumangidwa kwa oyimba amene ndimamukondwa kwambiri…. Osadanda JOHN utuluka ndiwe osalakwa companiyo izakupepesa ndi ndalama zankhaninkhani poyipisa zina lako..
Mmmm walakwaso chan?tiziwiseni prease.
Pepani akamchacha poti zakuonekelani,bola angokututsani.
nanga stella mwanza akhala ndi yani??
Zaziiiii nanga champonda amangidwa lit??????
Link yabwela mu english big
ikanakhala ya mchichewa, no one
was askn this n that,
so mafusowa sakulakwa kufusako
cz malawi ndiyokanika kumbali ya chizungu…….
Oky fine
Bullets Yamenya Ma Game 4 Osanyinya Koma Palibe Wamangidwa Pa Mkhani Imeniyi. Why?
kkkkkkkkk inu musatiseketse kkkkkkk
Ziikugwilizana chani
Kkkkk #dead
Mfundo ulibe
Kma inuso inu
Mmmmm Koma
haaahaaaa koma adhaaa..kumulakwila musician wanthu..kkkkk
??????????
nnachita bho Kukhala osatchuka kumangidwa npaka dziko lidziwe kuti akumanga vuto lakutchuka usapalamuletu akupeza nnanga chonchi utakodzaso pogona tiidziwa zoti ukumakodxa pogonatu sundupanga nawo bamanganani nthawi yanu amalunga tulo kumawa puta Dala anthu ma dihlu ngosayamba madihlu oti or ukapanga sakumanga nga hijacki kuba chimanga kudyela dola ana amasiye kudya ndrama nmudzina laanthu osauka koma iwe tulooo
Enatu tikukwaninsa kuitambansula nkhaniyi vuto ndi chiramkhulo eshiii ndiapongodzi kkkk
Funso tilinalo ndilodziwa ma products involved
Omoh heeeii
Km ziliko
Or amumanga komabe timamufillabe
Aaaaa mmasuleni atiiyimbire kamdothi ife kkkk
Umangonziwilatu kuti wa free data uyu akufunsa mbwelelayu .Inc mumafuna nkhani yonse ikhale mu link???.Use your data then you will see what went wrong.
nkhani zanu zizinena chifukwa chomwe walakwa osat htt//ppss#?!%+.www..com.net.cnchipwisiiii
Verybondondo-clear!tawalala tikhumba dongosoluu!
Ase, nde wati Chiphwisi chatani?
Mwanva
Thanks Labecca for infoming us
Thank you Labecca
loud and clear not link foseke httpszmpisihhp.com hw many have tablets?
Ife sitimamva Ingilishi ndiye simungatibenthulileko azanga plz
thanks
jonh malunga 36years old????????? Hahahahhaahahahahahahahahaahahahh
Umunthu ndiumeneo
Many thanks
Umakwana
Osaziwa chizunguyo analowa bwanji pa fb kkkkkk
Mwatithandiza big ndi ma free basics wa mmmmm tikanasephana nazo.
http://www.theftbyunknownartists.malawi.com
Thanx labbeca
kkkkkkkkkkk atuluka ba bail achuma awa
Watani Munthu Tell Us
Oky A Name
Open the link muone chimene amangidwira not zomafunsa ma nonsense question chosecho link ilipompo amalawi munakhala bwanji kodi
We are using free data madala
Ahahahahhahha using free data is like listening to porn on radio It’s boring 😕😕😕😕😕😕😕make plan bruh
Mavuto ano amenewo kkkk kodi za free data zikadali
Anthu onse sakhala mnyengo zofanana
ma units ndi a phone call osati ximenxo
Kupata kumakhala kosiyana popeza wavomera kuti akuyuza free Data muyankhuleni not kumulalatila plz
Kaliba walankhula bwino …there is no reason for insults here….ziwandatu zimenezo
Wamulalatira ndani osamakhotetsa nkhani enuwakefe timacheza not wat ur talking about ,bwanji kodi if u have nothing to comment ndibwino kumangowerenga zimene anzanu akucheza .kutukwana mumakudziwa inu?
Ahahahahhahha et?
Uchitsili umenewu akupangisa ndi ma company amafoni aku mw maiko amzathu free data umatha kusegulila link kusewela whatsapp facebook china chilichonse izi ndadabwa nazo kwambiri
mwachisanzo kutiko mr mlonda?
Mwachisanzo Network ya MTN ukagula air time amakupasa free data komaso sms utha ku segulila link iliyonse
agalu aboma achita chiwewe bwanj amalephera kumanga akuluakulu amene akufulatira mtundu wonse wa Malawi
Walakwanji? Nanu Muzilemba Nkhani Momveka
oky zamveka thanks
What kind of products
Zabooza Izi
Someboy please tell me the resion
werengani nkhaniyo
free data
tamasulira mchichewa chomveka bwino koma asapitilire mawu 150.. #jailos
Kma
Eeeeeeh koma nde free data di kkkkkkkkk mesa link ya nkhani yonse atipasa pompo
A Cash Gate Ali Phe! Koma Buzy Ndi Enawo!
kuti walakwanji munthuyo nanga ruzeninso chomwe walakwa john?
walakwa chani ?
Mutayeni kamangeni Chaponda
kkkk wakutha kare??????? mmmmhhhh
You can question again and again
A 24 simukuziwa chomwe wamangidwira??
Alakwanso chani munthu wakutha kaleyu nanu apolisi?Mkusiya che chaponda uko
Wakhuta bwanji???? Amangidwe mwini comment iyi akalongosora kusogoro konko
kkkkkk
Hiiiiiiii wadya vyamba eti 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 auze anamachende akowo azandimange iyaaaaa
why
chifukwa????
walakwa chaniso???