Job App launched in Malawi

Two Lilongwe based entrepreneurs Susan Kamkosi and Innocent Harinda have developed an application called “Job Centre Africa App which aims at helping jobs seekers in the country and overseas.

The application can be accessed on Google Play store”.

Speaking in an interview Marketing Manager for Job centre Africa Suzan Kamkosi said Job Centre Africa is an online service APP for anyone looking for a job, those who are already employed and want a better paying job and for employers who are looking staff to hire.

“This is a recruitment entity that would help to link Job seekers to jobs in any fields. This is the first ever Job App in the world putting Malawi on the map in a positive light and we truly believe this will minimize rate of employment in the country,” She said.

According to Kamkosi Job Centre Africa has more than 6,000 job vacancies from employers in all sectors and the available jobs range in all fields such as Arts, Drivers, Domestic workers, Military, Technology, law enforcement, Business, Airline, teaching, Medical, Service industry, Media, Engineering, Manufacturing, Food, Natural Resources, Management, Administration and Human service among others.

She added “We can also find part time, full time, short and long term, Contract, Internship and Temporary term jobs to anyone regardless of education level,”.

“For those who might want Job Center to find them a job, engage Job Centre Africa to recruit staff on their behalf or have any other queries you can send them an email only to jobcentreafrica1@gmail.com or visit and like our Facebook page on

Jobcentreafrica and https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=com. jobcentreafrica.cv&hl=en ,” she said.

Concurring with what Kamkosi said Innocent Harinda said the app is found in Google play stores and can be downloaded for free on all Androids and smart phones for one to be in the job seekers data base.

“First download our Job Centre Africa App from Play Store into your Mobile phone for free and Fill out the profile form on the Job Centre Africa App and submit only to jobcentreafrica1@gmail.com ,”He said.

He said one is required to pay a processing fee of K5,250 through Airtel money and TNM Mpamba and will receive a payment transaction Reference number which reflect in their system for security purpose.

Harinda said that the idea came about when they identified a problem that majority of unemployed Malawians all had the same complaint due to lack of access of information regarding jobs, the cost that they experience and tribalism during job selection.

“This application is easy to use with an affordable processing fee of K5,250 which is valid for a year. If an applicant does not get a job within 8 months they can get their money back and this is the quickest, effective money saving solution that Malawian job seekers have been waiting for,” He added.