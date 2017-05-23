Recent News
Bullets fan dies of high blood pressure after Silver’s offside goal

By on Sports

An avid Nyasa Big Bullets fan could not hold on it when his team conceded a goal against Silver Strikers in a quarterfinal return leg of the ongoing Airtel Top 8 Cup at Mulanje Park even though the goal was ruled offside.

Village headman Lipulo of Thyolo district died on Sunday after collapsing as Silver’s Green Harawa scored from an offside position against the Peoples team, Malawi24 has learnt.

Bullets needed to score two goals without conceding because they had lost 0-1 away in the first leg.

The game however ended goalless and the Bankers smiled all the way home for making it to the semifinals.

In explaining what happened, Linos Phiri – the deceased fellow congregant at Adololata Parish in the district said the deceased was a diehard of the team.

He  said on Sunday, May 21, the deceased (Lipulo) of Traditional Authority Mchiramwera attended the Sunday church service as usual and headed home in time to follow the match on radio.

‘’He had followed the match on radio and he was surely disappointed that his team (Bullets) could not find the back of the net. He then collapsed when the commentator screamed the Lilongwe based side had scored through Harawa before the referee disallowed it for the players was in an offside position’’ He said.

He further said he was later rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He will be buried today, May 23.

Bullets are yet to score in four competitive matches this campaign. Silver will now face Kamuzu Barracks in the semifinals with the other match slated to involve Be Forward Wanderers and Moyale Barracks.

137 Comments

  1. Thako Lakuda on

    Ine sindmadana nd Bullets,,,koma ndmadana nd sapota waBullets,,sapota wabullets samadzwa zot mpira timaluza..kwaie tym zonse am@ awna,,ndeizo.. Ndemufa ambr smudat,,,CHIUKEPO akubwera July musadande…

    Reply
  12. Tenis Desperado Nthala on

    Nonse amene muli ma supporter a Bullets pitani kuchipatala akakuyeseni BP chifukwa chakachino kuli mdipiti wa anthu omwalira ndi bp coz of kuluza kwa mahule. Oooop! sorry Maule. That’s Genesis, zikanabweratu zimenezizi.

    Reply
  18. Ganizan Mphira on

    iney nd wabb kma apa sindikafikep ndekut anthu mpira amausata kwambir et nde tsoka nali 1:waluza moyo 2.chigol chakanidwa 3.Bb tatuluka 4.Analuza ndalama yapaget zosakoma zokhazokha

    Reply
  20. Marc Santos on

    My Team, Bullets is responsible for this death. How could you Guys?? Where is the People’s Team we used to be proud of? Police, arrest all the players and the court should charge them with murder…PERIOD!! How could you play 4 games without even an off-side goal?? WHY???

    Reply
  21. Fra Yendayenda on

    Kkkkkkkk komatu timuyi pofunika kuyimangitsa for negligence that has led to the death. NDE so far 2 league games played 1 point 1 death. Nanga kuli mmene amalizire league ndi aphetsa gulu. A police chitanipo kanthu.

    Reply
  27. Pasadi Katole on

    Vuto la masapota a bullets sanadzindikirebe kuti tikati masewera a mpira ,ndie kuti ndi masewera basi osati ndi zenizeni mzongochedza chabe koma iwo amadzitengera serious mkona kamba ka umburi team ikaludza ena ndi awo aludza nao moyo,ena amakaswa mashop ati akwiya,kugenda ku stadium,kumenya maplayers,kutseka miseu mkumaswa magalimoto onsewu ndi umburi kutsatsiyanitsa zongichedza ndi zenizeni ofunika boma likakamidze masapota onse a bullets akayambe sukulu za kwacha mdziko muno mwina umburi mkuthako shame

    Reply
  29. Victors Sangaloti on

    Mipirayi kuma sapota bwino guys please , muziganiza kuti mulindi mabanja komaso ma responsibilities.
    Ndenanga zoona ndi mkazi asale paumasiye chifukwa chachigoli choti you never benefit any thing? Kimamvesako kuti this is jus a game .
    Mukamva kuti maliro amenyedwa mbama zim akhala ngati izi

    Reply
    • Shammah Mlenga on

      I did not expect kuti uyankhula zimenezo, taganiza bwinobwino, tikukamba za moyo wa munthu,bambo amunthu,, ndiye ukuyembekezera anthu ambiri afe? u will regret this statement

      Reply
  63. Ellen Kanthiti on

    Steve Liwewe is a genious..he knws football sangakuwilire offside ayi tht was a complete goal koma ref amaopa kuvomereza cz pa half time anamudinadina kale nde akanalora anakamugwira nkhwiko..bb sizampira

    Reply
    • Ellen Kanthiti on

      Kkkkkkkkklk koma why silver doing this to bb eish Green cud have mercy mfumu sikadapita..vuto la mpira wazikhulupiliro they trust too much on what they put nde amaiwala mwini chilengedwe chonse ..zotsatira ndi ma bp cz it happens against ur plans..team bankers

      Reply
    • Allan Chinzu on

      sister mukanene kut Bullets sizampira ur trying to tell us that there is no football in malawi because u can not talk about football in malawi osatchulapo za bullets,tingokumbutsani sister Noma+Silver=BB,kuti unvetsetse Noma 5 titles+Silver 8 titles =13 titles of BB ndiye mwat sizampira kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk maybe am out sister.

      Reply
    • Joel Wanoma Katembe on

      Allan panopa bullets sizampila , vomelezan kuti zinthu sizili bwino ndikukonza fast koma mukakhalira kusunga history yanuyo muzizimuka muli ku masters …. ma player omwe amatenga league nthawi imwneyoyo anali anjala ndi golo ofuna kuwina koma pano mmmmmmmmm

      Reply
    • Ellen Kanthiti on

      Allan and i will say it again bb suzampira koma zankhondo…mzampira zimadana ndi mkwiyo….ref anadinidwadinidwa pa half time with foolish fools thr so called bb supporter nde u think angalore chigoli ..tht was a clear goal koma akanatani……am saying again bb sizampira..mbiri zanu zonyasa musinthe muwadziwe angelo onse

      Reply
    • Abbie Binx Wachetakondwera Moyo on

      Bas ndimomwe zmakhalira who said kt BB singaluze kapena kumayenda moyera,iyiyi ndinthawi bas yot tngovomereza kt zinthu sizili bwno,if u say Bullets sizampira ukutilakwra kwambiri.let me remind u 2 yrs ago wanderers inakhala magame 5 osachinya chigoli mpakana kusamkra ku Balaka.only Jah knows wat the team iz goin thru!!

      Reply
    • Allan Chinzu on

      @Joel yaa point taken,@sister Ellen mukamati nkhondo mukutathauzanji?kodi munamuthira mafuta a nkhumba golo boy wa mangochi munthu okuti ndi silamu zimenezo ndi zampira,mwaiwala kut inu ndi a silver munaphetsa munthu ku Balaka zimenezo ndi zampira?yes i can agree with u that sometimes bullets fans amatha kupanga misbehave koma sitinafike mpaka kuphetsa munthu chifukwa cha zipolowe,mukutchula za angelo kumpira wa ku malawi oooo God forbid kodi mwabweza liti ndalama za ayaya?sichaka chatha chomwechi.asisi musazanamizidwe mpira wa ku malawi ndi wazikhulupiliro ngati motsata wiliams Gondwa had a chat with Yona malunga last year in dece anachita kunena kut ku noma timagwiritsa ntchito mankhwala,danger anamufunsa kuti kodi a Yona mankhwala amagwiladi ntchito mu mpira yona anachita kuvomera kut yap angakhale ife a noma timagwiritsa ntchito.ndikukumbutseninso game ya KB ndi Noma final ya Fisd ma players analowa ten mbali zonse ground ena awiri anali panja zikhulupiliro zopose pamenepo?samalani am out.

      Reply

