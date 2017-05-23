Bullets fan dies of high blood pressure after Silver’s offside goal

An avid Nyasa Big Bullets fan could not hold on it when his team conceded a goal against Silver Strikers in a quarterfinal return leg of the ongoing Airtel Top 8 Cup at Mulanje Park even though the goal was ruled offside.

Village headman Lipulo of Thyolo district died on Sunday after collapsing as Silver’s Green Harawa scored from an offside position against the Peoples team, Malawi24 has learnt.

Bullets needed to score two goals without conceding because they had lost 0-1 away in the first leg.

The game however ended goalless and the Bankers smiled all the way home for making it to the semifinals.

In explaining what happened, Linos Phiri – the deceased fellow congregant at Adololata Parish in the district said the deceased was a diehard of the team.

He said on Sunday, May 21, the deceased (Lipulo) of Traditional Authority Mchiramwera attended the Sunday church service as usual and headed home in time to follow the match on radio.

‘’He had followed the match on radio and he was surely disappointed that his team (Bullets) could not find the back of the net. He then collapsed when the commentator screamed the Lilongwe based side had scored through Harawa before the referee disallowed it for the players was in an offside position’’ He said.

He further said he was later rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He will be buried today, May 23.

Bullets are yet to score in four competitive matches this campaign. Silver will now face Kamuzu Barracks in the semifinals with the other match slated to involve Be Forward Wanderers and Moyale Barracks.