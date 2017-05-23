Bullets fan dies of high blood pressure after Silver’s offside goal

An avid Nyasa Big Bullets fan could not hold on it when his team conceded a goal against Silver Strikers in a quarterfinal return leg of the ongoing Airtel Top 8 Cup at Mulanje Park even though the goal was ruled offside.
Village headman Lipulo of Thyolo district died on Sunday after collapsing as Silver’s Green Harawa scored from an offside position against the Peoples team, Malawi24 has learnt.
Bullets needed to score two goals without conceding because they had lost 0-1 away in the first leg.
The game however ended goalless and the Bankers smiled all the way home for making it to the semifinals.
In explaining what happened, Linos Phiri – the deceased fellow congregant at Adololata Parish in the district said the deceased was a diehard of the team.
He said on Sunday, May 21, the deceased (Lipulo) of Traditional Authority Mchiramwera attended the Sunday church service as usual and headed home in time to follow the match on radio.
‘’He had followed the match on radio and he was surely disappointed that his team (Bullets) could not find the back of the net. He then collapsed when the commentator screamed the Lilongwe based side had scored through Harawa before the referee disallowed it for the players was in an offside position’’ He said.
He further said he was later rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He will be buried today, May 23.
Bullets are yet to score in four competitive matches this campaign. Silver will now face Kamuzu Barracks in the semifinals with the other match slated to involve Be Forward Wanderers and Moyale Barracks.
May Rest In Peace
Tikamati Bullets for life timatathauza zimenezi.
Koma achina Sulumba chitanipo kathu pls ndithatu ife.
Kunalembedwa kuti imfa yake idzakhala choncho,MHSRIP
My Team, Bullets is responsible for this death. How could you Guys?? Where is the People’s Team we used to be proud of? Police, arrest all the players and the court should charge them with murder…PERIOD!! How could you play 4 games without even an off-side goal?? WHY???
Palibe nkhani apa Aliyense adzafa ndi imfa yomwe chauta anamulembela.
RIP.
Vuto la masapota a bullets sanadzindikirebe kuti tikati masewera a mpira ,ndie kuti ndi masewera basi osati ndi zenizeni mzongochedza chabe koma iwo amadzitengera serious mkona kamba ka umburi team ikaludza ena ndi awo aludza nao moyo,ena amakaswa mashop ati akwiya,kugenda ku stadium,kumenya maplayers,kutseka miseu mkumaswa magalimoto onsewu ndi umburi kutsatsiyanitsa zongichedza ndi zenizeni ofunika boma likakamidze masapota onse a bullets akayambe sukulu za kwacha mdziko muno mwina umburi mkuthako shame
Olo timu yake ikanawina palibe chomwe akanalandirapo
Mmmm RIP …
ANTHU ODWALA MATENDA OTHAMANGA MAGAZI SIYANI KUONERA NGAKHALE KUMVERA MASEWERO OTENGA MTIMA
Its very sad indeed but it was his time to die,MHSRIP.
Eish!!!!! so sad! may his soul rest in Peace!! koma ndizopweteka maka kubanja lofedwa coz sichimene amaembekezela. Ambuye dziwa kutonthoza apukute misonzi yanu
NBB ikutivesa kuwawa tisaname
It hurts
I Expect A Lot Of Deaths From Bullets Coz This Season Will Be Disapointing.
I did not expect kuti uyankhula zimenezo, taganiza bwinobwino, tikukamba za moyo wa munthu,bambo amunthu,, ndiye ukuyembekezera anthu ambiri afe? u will regret this statement
Pepani akubanja la Bullets,(rest in peace)
some of comments here are coming from sick minded people, instead of giving condolences to the deceased family, u r busy talking foolish things
Emmanuel ukamayakhura uzilingalira mokwana bwino ngat Mulungu anakukondera kukupasa mtima wabwino chisakhare chiphinjo kut uzinyoza ena he gets nothing kma team amaikonda ndimtima wawo ose zimawapweteka team ikaluza awa ndimaliro simacheza we should feel consernd Bp ndithenda nt zadala so mind your speech
Kukonda team ndimtima onse mmalo mokonda Mulungu ndimtima onse. That’s the the problem u have Mr mayeissuez Mayaissuez Thembakako, u will support team for leisure..
Muchepetse makondedwe ampira anyamata inu Nelly Nelson Msiska Dalisoul Levi Isaac Zec Zec Lupiya Henry-Tears Dumba Llywellenie Mpasa Kenneth Mbekwani
Alipile moyo wamunthu abullets!!!!!!
Steve Liwewe is a genious..he knws football sangakuwilire offside ayi tht was a complete goal koma ref amaopa kuvomereza cz pa half time anamudinadina kale nde akanalora anakamugwira nkhwiko..bb sizampira
sister mukanene kut Bullets sizampira ur trying to tell us that there is no football in malawi because u can not talk about football in malawi osatchulapo za bullets,tingokumbutsani sister Noma+Silver=BB,kuti unvetsetse Noma 5 titles+Silver 8 titles =13 titles of BB ndiye mwat sizampira kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk maybe am out sister.
Pipo Think Life Z Cheap They Tally It With Life Of Chicken They Dont Know That Ist Priceless! RIP.
zakufa chifukwa cha Mpira, zikundikumbutsa nthawi iemene Bakili ali president anapita ku Nsanje pa helicopter, mkulu wina ananena kuti ikangowuluka ndegeyi iye amwalira , zinachitikadi itangouluka ndege mkuluyo anapitadi kumwalira zomvetsa chisoni sitidziwa chinali chiyani
