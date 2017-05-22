Police steal Chamba

A woman in Malawi’s Eastern Region district of Mangochi has vowed to deal with two police officers claiming they stole her Indian hemp.

The woman Patuma Alabi, 36, claimed that two police officers who went to her house to search, confiscated 11 containers packed with Indian hemp locally known as Chamba.

To her surprise, the police officers were seen taking the direction of Makawa Trading Centre and not Makokola Police station.

The woman is reported to have visited the police station three times to ask for the hemp but she was informed that the two were yet to deliver the containers at the station.

Mangochi Police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi has confirmed the matter but refused to disclose names of the two police officers.

She further said that investigations revealed that only four containers were confiscated and not eleven as claimed by the woman.

The woman is to appear in court on Tuesday this week.

She hails from Makawa village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mponda in Mangochi.