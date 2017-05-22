Mukhito weds

Malawi’s former Police Inspector General (IG) Peter Mukhito has exchanged wedding vows with his new wife Chance Mwale.

Mukhito who is State House chief of staff officially married Chance at St Patrick Parish in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The former police boss, Mukhito, 58, and Chance, 26, later had a glamorous reception at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika who attended the wedding gave a fridge to newly wedded couple as a gift.

According to reports, Mukhito has been married before and Chance is his fifth wife.

Mukhito was Police IG during late Bingu wa Mutharika’s administration when a Chancellor College (Chanco) lecture was summoned by the police for giving an example that did not favour the Mutharika government.