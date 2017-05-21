Court blocks Katsonga’s suspension

Mwanza Central Member of Parliament (MP) Davis Katsonga has obtained a court injunction challenging the decision to suspend him from attending parliamentary meetings for breaching dress code.

The MP who was reported to have put on a Ngoni headgear in Parliament forced second deputy speaker Clement Chiwaya to suspend him from appearing in the chamber for seven days.

The suspension followed warnings from Chiwaya who ruled that he was sending out Katsonga for breaching Standing Order 104.

However, Katsonga has challenged the decision through an injunction obtained on Friday.

Court documents show that the decision to have him suspended needs review.

Meanwhile, a cultural grouping has backed Katsonga arguing he was showing Malawian identity in the chamber.

Dressing Standing Order 104 allows only women to put on a headgear in the national assembly.