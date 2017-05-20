TNM Super League preview: Wizards in Lions den, Blantyre United in two crucial away games

The battle for supremacy in the 2017 TNM Super League will resume this afternoon in all the regions of the country.

Coming straight from their 2-0 victory over Chitipa United last week, league leaders Premier Bet Wizards have a date against inform Red Lions at Zomba Community Centre Ground.

Both teams have started their campaigns on a high note, with the Soldiers walloping Blantyre United 4-0 in their opening match of the season.

However, they are facing a resilient side that claimed Six points over them last season.

With top guns on bay, this is the opportunity for the rookies to collect maximum points before facing top eight teams.

At Dedza Stadium, Masters Security will play host to Blantyre United.

The two teams have already exchanged words before the encounter, signifying that it is probably the game of the week.

Both sides are coming from their first league victories this season, with Masters Security edging out Civil Sporting Club while Blantyre United thumped Chitipa United 4-0.

Having won promotions last season, this promises to be a clacker, with the visitors’ coach Leo Mpulura vowing to destroy his opposition with more than three goals.

And on Sunday, Mzuni FC will play host to Mafco FC at Mzuzu Stadium while Blantyre United will travel to Civo Stadium to play Civil Sporting Club.

The last match of the day will see Blue Eagles hosting Dwangwa United at Nankhaka Stadium.

Full Fixture list:

Saturday, 20 May

Red Lions vs Premier Bet Wizards at Zomba Community Centre Ground

Masters Security vs Blantyre United at Dedza Stadium

Sunday, 21 May

Mzuni FC vs Mafco FC at Mzuzu Stadium

Civil Sporting Club vs Blantyre United at Civo Stadium

Blue Eagles vs Blantyre United at Nankhaka Stadium

Wizards currently lead the standings with four points from two games, with Red Lions coming second with three points.

Innocent Bokosi lead the top goal scorers list with three goals.