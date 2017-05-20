Malawi’s K1.2 trillion budget: Chakwera warns of looting

Malawi’s leader opposition Lazarus Chakwera has warned against looting of public funds during implementation of the 2017/28 budget arguing the budget may not be effective to the citizenry.

Chakwera who is also leader of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said the K1.3 trillion budget gives good “ambitious” plans by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

The MCP leader urged authorities to tighten a grip as a way of ensuring the allocations meet their purpose.

“Despite that everybody talks about cashgate, no one should be fooled that there is no stealing right now, those are the things we need to keep fighting,” said Chakwera.

He further called for “political will” and “diligence” in fighting corruption if the country is to benefit from the budget.

Malawi has been having reports of corruption and stealing of government resources a development that has seen it being stuck in the mud.

Among the cases of stealing include of drugs in public hospitals, a situation that has led to drug shortage though the medicine is bought to help citizens.