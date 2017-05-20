Recent News
poverty

Good news from government: poverty to end in 10 years

By on Politics

Government has said it can pull Malawi out of the list of the world’s poorest countries within the next 10 years.

Speaking when he presented the 2017/2018 National Budget, Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe said government’s economic goal for the medium term and for the financial year is founded on common aspirations of Malawians that the country should move out of a group of countries that are considered to be the poorest in the world.

poverty

Goodall Gondwe: poverty will be history in 10 years

“Most economists and Malawians in general feel that a better management of the economy could pull the country out of this group and it is assumed here that this can and should be done within 10 years by doubling our economy per capita by that time,” Gondwe said.

According to Gondwe, this target is possible through shaping of policies and management of fiscal issues with an aim of registering an average growth rate of 7 percent per year.

“There will be others who will be apprehensive about this objective, and will be arguments as to why this objective is too ambitious. However, the target of a growth of 7 percent per year is an ambition that is not based on complicated mathematical economics but it has to be attained if the aspirations of Malawians are to be satisfied,” Gondwe said.

“It should be also be pointed out that this country’s potential is far from being exploited fully and that with good policies and sound economic management of the resources , the required hard work from all Malawians and institutions, there is no reason why this target cannot be reached.”

He therefore urged Members of Parliament to make sure that when they are deliberating on each vote, they should insist that policies that maintain macroeconomic stability particularly to fiscal discipline are sustained.

He also advised government leaders to spend more time on developing the country than on personal welfare.

256 Comments

  3. Cha Nkha Uta Maseko on

    kkkkkkkkkk pa ten years dpp ikhara ikuramurabe? bwanji osangonena kuti umphawi untha 2018 kuti anthu azakuvotereniso nde muziti umphawi uzantha in ten yearz kkkkkkkkk kuzirimbisa mtimakwa mtundu wanji , mzanu anakumba mtsinje wa shire amati in ten year malawi azakhara ndi dock tawonani rero angontha cement ndi ndarama pano maro aja angosanduka poswera ng’ona inuso mkutiso in ten yearz , ok ndi nthano yabwino koma mwaganiza mochedwa

    Reply
  4. Benson Lusale on

    In my understanding corruption will never end the problem is that they are overdoing it by hitting hard to such extent that we the poor people don’t understand bcoz we try to work hard but earning so little, lets hope you have a plan

    Reply
  7. Hope B Msumba on

    Ceteris Paribas (assuming that the other countries remain where they are for ten years)…

    Personally would love to see a better Malawi, but politics and racism drags us backwards.

    Reply
  20. Horatio August on

    If wishes were horses, ha ha beggers might ride, ” if we still have these politicians by that time, forget it, even Somalia will be richer than us. It will be one of the poorest nation.

    Reply
  26. Jesus is Lord on

    As long as you don’t abandon your morals to achieve this. Remember, Sodom and Gomorrah was wealthy. In Africa they will try to make you legalise crimes against humanity such as abortion and sodomy, and use food aid and loans/funding as a weapon to force you to do it. “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven”. Don’t end up like South Africa where they hate God and are filthy but they have money.

    Reply
  29. Joe West on

    Lets not dream of owning a Car when we can’t afford a Motorcycle. Not with the current Banks’ Loans Interest Rates & Taxes can we think or even dream in black/white of departing from poverty & I’m very certain that non of those in Government from the ruling & opposition will be there in the 10 years, 2027.

    Reply
  33. Anold Kamanga on

    That time we will be on -10th poorest country shem my malawi…HON.MINISTER how do you feel when you go for meetings, e.g. UNITED NATIONS or A U and they point at you that you are the minister of the poorest country and tomorrow you POCKETS money that was meant to help to end poverty…….shaaaaa… you are a big witch. Have no mercy….

    Reply
  35. Trevor Mkusa on

    Koma ten years nthawi yatalika anthu ambiri akubangulatu pano. Economy yathu sili bwino. Komanso that ten years katangale azakhala ali pa chimake. Tiyeni tingovomereza kuti zativuta basi tili mu nthawi yovuta basi. Mgaiwa ndi nyemba mmakomomu tizidya ngati tili ku boarding basi. Tisagule nguwo mwana asanabadwe apa kudalira zithu zoti sizingaxhitike. Sibwino kulonjeza apa zomwe sizingachitike ayi chonde ife kwathu ndi kukukuta mano.

    Reply
  36. Patrick Kamwendo on

    This is what we call pathological lie. Poverty will never end on third world countries bcoz people invested with powers fatten their pockets first before they can think of the poor man/woman in the village

    Reply
  37. Hudson Lusuu Msiska on

    kkkkkkk this z a dream not come tru ……Ngati mukulephera kuthesa corruption nde mungathese umphawi? I tink u dnt kno the meaning of poverty thus y u r tokng as if u r drunk.Shutup!

    Reply
  41. Chisomo Mtayamakoko on

    Hie Malawi
    This is Chisomo Mtayamakoko,born on 11january 1992 my home village is mbuna 1 T/A Khombedza Salina district my comment  is that Malawi one time will be a recognized country and I believe this heavily but not with DPP,MCP,PP,UDF, or any other political party or any other election term but what I believe is that God in the name ofJesus Christ knows when, where, what,who and how our suffers will end fully he is a good leader over Superior leaders those you know remember our God is unexpective leader chooser for example he choosed avey young, uncounted shelfer David in Jesse’s family’s​ among all giants who Jesse had.So God has blinded our good leader from​ unknown party for us to be served if you believe alike so type heavy word Amen!!!
    r some time to serve

    Reply
  43. Emmanuel Kapalanga on

    Kodi Aboma Bwanji? Ku Vepi Tax, Ku Msika Tax,Ku Munda Tax, Job angolemba Abale Awo, Kupusa Etii, amatipatsa Chani adziwa Bwanji Za Mtsogolo,yesu Akubwera Kudzathetsa Mavuto Anthu Before 10 Yrs.

    Reply
  44. Chisomo Mtayamakoko on

    Hie Malawi
    This is Chisomo Mtayamakoko,born on 11january 1992 my home village is mbuna 1 T/A Khombedza Salina district my comment  is that Malawi one time will be recognized country and I believe this heavily but not with DPP,MCP,PP,UDF, or any other political party or any other election term

    Reply
  47. Laston Kadzungu on

    That’s the government side. The politicians. How about you as an individual, what steps are you taking to improve your living standards ? The golden rule remains NO SWEET WITHOUT SWEAT.

    Reply
  48. Willy Zindondo on

    These are just political rhetorics, wait and see what will happen after the budget has been passed.
    Selective developments, selective projects in terms of regions.
    The budget can be good the onus
    Is on implementation.
    The DPP accredited zones will benefit more, ask Jeffrey was Jeffrey.

    Reply
  49. Chibisa Banda on

    THE HON.MINISTER OF FINANCE, G.GONDWE: Indeed u have expressed words of a leader who has THE PEOPLES INTEREST AT HEART: May I quote your sentence so that MALAWIAN-LEADERS SHOULD WRITE ON THEIR DOOR-STEPS: “HE ALSO ADVISED GOVERNMENT LEADERS TO SPEND MORE TIME ON DEVELOPING THE COUNTRY THAN ON PERSONAL WELFARE,”(end of quote). M’mene ndiwadziwila a MALAWI palibe amene anawaombela m’manja BWANA GONDWE PA MAU ACHILIMBIKITSOWA!!

    Reply
  54. Le'nox Navidad on

    hahahaha unless malawians titamavotela president ngat mmene anthu a lilongwe central constituency amapangila then that can be possible…. M.P samabwereza there!!! kafukufuku amaonetsa kt 2nd term ya any president in malawi imabhowa though this so called petulo ndi 1st term yomwe ikubhowa…

    Reply
  59. Langshon Phiri on

    POVERTY CAN BE ENDED 10 YEARS COMING ITS NOT TRUE PLEASE DONT START CAMPAGNING THIS TIME POLITICIANS BUT BE FAITHFULY WHEN YOU ARE SPEAKING BECAUSE DONT CHANGE YOUR WORDS AFTER 10 YEARS

    Reply
  78. Chiefstar Master on

    Apitala abraz anu amanena za 3yrs inu mukuti 10yrs umphawi udzatha kodi mukuona ngati amalawi akugonabe? Zakukanikani zitsiru inu chokani nyansi zanuzo mudziuza akazi anu

    Reply
  93. Stanford GS Benson on

    10 yrsssss zonsezooo zachaniiii kunali amzano kuno akamati engineerer nkumamvetsa..zinthu zimangosintha zokha kumadziwa kut munthu wakulu wagwira chiongolero,osati inuu kamwa zobwafukazo zipumi bibibii nkumati muthetsa umphawi mmmmmmmmm zinyengo zake zimenezi ndakayikaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.

    Reply
  97. Gift Wa Violet Kathumbah on

    its 2ru,dats y we cal him profesor,bt idont think if he qaulifys 2b called dat,wat type of profesor z he wereby kutseka chanco up to agood number of months as it is? sakuzwabe ubwino wa xool? MBULI yeniyeni!!,and……

    Reply
  100. Chyrwa Tai-c Daudi on

    Ten what???? Hahaha it’s been a long time since the government have had this dream, but nothing shows their seriousness…… If they really mean it, then they have to stop corruption and deal with everyone who is involved in this Mar practice. I am sure if they try this, they will achieve their goal…else forget!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  107. Gilbert Muyila on

    kkkkk,,,,,only to your families,,,coz az ur advancing ur false plans you are again siphoning money meant for we poor malawians,,,,stupid,,,politics without sound blue prints,,,kip on ,,,one day you will eat ur own excrete

    Reply
  108. Paul David on

    Munthu muzaka ziwiri walephela kupeleka mimba ndiye ukuti koma mutapatsidwa zaka ten mupereka mimba amagwetu, ndizoona izi?perekani mwayi kwa anthu ena inuyo ufumu wanu walephela,tidasankha molakwika

    Reply
  111. Vitumbiko Mapunda on

    Chokanipo kanamiza ana anu and your grand children, Idiots. Malawi will never develop if these politicians(madala’s) are still ruling this country. Other started politics 1968 up to now they are still there please give the chance to young ones how selfish they are?

    Reply
  121. Klng Wa Kapeni on

    Thus speech being spoken inwhich thereore isn’t easy to do with poverty reduction.Lets understand that really we re poor. we accept the situation then God can change our situastion while on the other hand we re working.Never get chitted.

    Reply
  126. Lameck Ndine Yemweuja Matiki on

    I don’t think so. First tell us that you will end corruption in Malawi, then maybe i will believe. Otherwise Malawi will remain a poorest country in the whole World forever.
    What if you are out of the government before 10 years?

    Reply
  130. Ramsy Jussah on

    once upon a time there was a government that promised us that poverty wil end in 2020,under the baner “Vision 2020” & today it still remains a pipe dream,today this govt has extended that vision 10 yrs more,but wil this parasite called poverty ever ends! kudikira nkowawa!

    Reply
  131. GIBSON NG' OMA on

    Thanks to the president and his entire cabinet for trying hard in changing the status of our country.It is not easy however your efforts begins showing fruits.We have been in economic darkness for many years, probably no hope for a better future of our own and our children.Ten years to come, would not be
    a long time for us to see our prosperity.Malawians all over the world, if at all, like good news, would not
    like to read any other article that could be better than this one. Lets continue fighting a good fight for
    all to enjoy.

    Reply
  140. Clement Chitekwe on

    It’s Malawians hav to wake up and stand for our country,the young blood needs to carry on for a change,Atupele Muluzi and other young ones can lead the country to a better place

    Reply
  142. Mc D Mzira on

    end poverty in Malawi mmmmh may be ,but to my point of view it takes some who’s faith has fully diped in God . Lord have mercy .The poorest are in villages nkhani ngati izi kwaiwo mmmh.Lord have mercy.

    Reply
  143. James Ng'oma on

    Thus is what all of us (Malawians) want very much. Now what plans have you put in place to pull Malawi out of poverty? I hope this is not just mere campaign

    Reply
  151. Petros Chico Adamson on

    But the way things look is that the poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. So how is this gap be closed if citizens go to opposite directions? There is no equal share amongst malawians on their resoures.

    Reply
  159. Titus Phili on

    Azingothesa umphawi wawo okha omweo ali Ku mipandowo basi,,,,amphawife tizakhalabe amphawi mpakana kale kale.Malire ake mwana wa Mulungu adzabwere Yesu basi

    Reply
  162. Pasadi Katole on

    yah mzothekadi naka boma lake iliri la dpp zipatso zake tikudziwona amene sakuona zipatso zabwino za boma la dpp angopitilatu ku chipatala cha maso akamuunike adotolo a za maso mkutheka mwina akuyamba khungu

    Reply
  163. Denver Thascerd Mphatso on

    Koma bwampin sazatheka.cholinga anthu akuvotelebe mpakana 10 years.wagwa nayo.tatsekuka kale mitu ife.munthu wake si iwe otukula malawi.akubwela wina wamaso mphenya ngati nkulu wako uja.iwe dyela ndi umbombo.zakukanika nkhwele iwe.

    Reply
  165. Eric Mbewe on

    Umphawi wake uti ? Wa pulezident ndi nduna zake ? A malawitu umphawi achita kupatsidwa mudzina la democracy koma ngakhale zina ndi zina zimavuta sikuti anthu aku malawi ndi amphawi ai koma andale ndi omwe alindi umphawi mmakamaka omwe alamulira mu ulamuliro wa democracy wa

    Reply
  170. Kelvin Waflorence Jailos on

    We all desire a poverty free state, and we as malawians can. The first step is to minimise corruption practises. Second step divesfy the economy. Thirdly empower people to be enterprenuers and lastly………… Love you Mother Malawi!

    Reply
    • Jolly Kamwendo on

      ROADS
      m 1 road from chitipa to nsanje,lake show and many other popula roads.
      SCHOOLS
      kamuzu acadamy,all teachers traing colleges,kamuzu college of nursing,bunda,college of medicine,chancho,natural resources,domas,polly,mzuni,mzuzu gover national secondary shools every district.just mention for few.
      HOSPITALS
      district hospitals each and every district and health centres every community.
      PITCHES
      kamuza stadium,civo,mzuzu among others.
      *
      ziyamikani anyani inu.
      zonzi he managed in 30 years but azungu ankavutitsanso.kambuku wamunthu iwe.

      Reply
  183. Blessings K M Ritchie on

    Its too late for them to promise malawians out of mis promise hahahaha 10 years to come no ways with ur leadership then it will more wais than this unless younger ones should come in opposition and focus much in agriculture industry giving loans to the small holder farmers and bring the farm inputs to a reasonable prices

    Reply
  190. Mcnight Yakobe on

    This Is A Problems Of Malawian Politicians, They Started Campeaning Us,if U now Failing To Aresting Those Who Affected By Coruption Issues Now Your Said Thise Nasity Things Like That Shame On U

    Reply
  197. Juma MW on

    Angofuna kumangolamulirabe… if they are failing to end corruption in their own cabinet… how about ending poverty in Malawi? What a joke…

    Reply

