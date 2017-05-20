Authorities refute reports of woman’s resurrection

Hospital authorities in Mulanje have downplayed reports that a woman in the district has resurrected 20 years after her death arguing they do not have any patient at the facility who has come back to life.

The picture that went viral on social media, showed a woman said to have resurrected but health authorities in Mulanje have brushed aside the claims arguing the woman suffers from “schizophrenia”.

According to a statement signed by Mulanje District Hospital’s Khuliena Kabwera, the woman was referred from Namulenga Health Centre.

“We do have a patient, though, who came to the hospital on 16th May 2017 having been found somewhere in Namulenga in a confused state,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

The statement further disclosed that the woman was escorted by well-wishers and not relatives as claimed by the police.

Meanwhile, the woman has been referred to Zomba mental hospital for medical treatment.