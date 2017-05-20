Airtel Top 8 Cup: Kamuzu Barracks thump Blue Eagles to reach semifinal

Kamuzu Barracks extended their unbeaten run over Blue Eagles to four consecutive games in all competitions since last season after beating them 2-nil in the quarterfinal second leg of the prestigious inaugural Airtel Top 8 Cup at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The area 30 based side needed to overturn a 4-2 goal deficit from the first leg but it was Billy Phambala’s men who completed the mission in the second half to progress to the last four of the competition.

The first half ended without goals but Manase Chiyesa and Ndaona Daisi hammered the final nail into Eagles’ coffin with fine strikes to arouse the visiting home fans.

With Micium Mhone cleared by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and South African Football Association to play in the match, Eagles thought a comeback was a reality but KB’s goalkeeper Leman Nthala made things happen for the visitors.

However, Gilbert Chirwa and Mhone squandered some goal scoring opportunities to the disappointment of their coach Audrey Makunyula and goalless it was at half time.

Come second, the comeback would have been possible when Eagles were awarded a penalty in the first six minutes of the half.

However, Chirwa missed the spot kick as pressure started mounting on the home side.

Few minutes after missing the penalty, KB punished Blue Eagles.

Chiyesa was found in the box unmarked to slot home past shot-stopper John Soko in goals for Eagles, 1-0.

Moments later, it was 2-nil. Former Silver Strikers forward Ndaona Daisi nodded home from a close range after being fed by Diouf Simaone, 2-0.

Tempers were high as the clock was ticking but for KB, it was business as usual with the aggregate now on 6-2, putting the game beyond Blue Eagles’ reach.

Maxwell Salambula had his shot well saved by Nthala before another miss from Mhone and after 90 minutes of play, Kamuzu Barracks progressed to the last four of the competition.