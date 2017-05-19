Woman brutally murdered in Lilongwe

A 37-year-old man has brutally murdered a woman over witchcraft in Kaombalichero village, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.

The suspect has been identified as Elifala Dzimbiri while the deceased is Agness Mkwanda.

Kanengo Police spokesperson Salome Zgambo Chibwana said the woman was being accused of practicing witchcraft and on Tuesday a child of the suspect called her a witch which angered the woman and she ended up beating the child.

The child reported the issue to his father who went to the woman’s house and started beating her up using stick and he also stepped on her chest several times.

Postmortem conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) shows that the death was due to severe head injuries and chest injuries as the woman was found with multiple rib fractures.

The suspect hails from Kaombalichero village, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.