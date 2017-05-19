Katsonga’s suspension, good riddance: that wasn’t even Malawian wear

Of all the news that came from Parliament this week, the most pleasing was that the Deputy Speaker had finally moved that Davies Katsonga ex-Chipani Cha Pfuko President be suspended from the house. I would have loved if that suspension were for the rest of this sitting. With that suspension, as well, he should have been getting zero penny in terms of allowance.
However, since our system is twisted, Katsonga will still smile all the way to the bank at the end of the day while the people who voted him into office lack representation at that crucial stage all because their parliamentarian opted to be petty just for fame. Shame!
I have listened to Katsonga supporters, the kind of people who are deluded to think that everything western is wrong, and my conclusion has been that: they are just lost people with anger management issues who are just unhappy with their lives. In return, they vent all their frustrations on westernisation although they exist comfortably because of western inventions.
These people now have found Katsonga as the perfect prophet because, like them, he equally has anger management issues and definitely unhappy with his life. One can easily sympathise with him, it is not easy to have served as a Speaker, a Minister, a President’s beloved boy, an actual President (even if it is of a briefcase party) and just to end as a backbencher in Parliament.
These people, used to the limelight, once they are starved of that limelight they pull dramatic yet useless stunts just to have the light cast on them. In brief, they are like Katsonga and that self-kidnapper Kamlepo.
When you look at the excuse by Katsonga that he is an Impi and therefore should dress as an Impi in Parliament, you get to understand why Katsonga is just a sad man spoiling for useless fights. Anyone who knows that society runs well on order and not chaos understands that Katsonga is just attempting to be vain.
By the way, when did Katsonga become an Impi?
Anyway even if he has become an Impi just last weekend, why should that bother the whole nation?
Before I am accused of jealousy or infringing on Katsonga’s rights to express himself whatsoever, I need to highlight here that all the rights have limitations and where your rights end, the other person’s rights start. It is on that understanding that we have laws and guidelines so that each one of us enjoys our rights peacefully. It is this understanding which Katsonga and his supporters are missing. But that is not even the point.
The point is that if Parliament were to allow each of the members exercise their tribal affiliations through dress, we would end up with a house in anarchy.
It is for a reason that there are orders on how members should dress. Yes, those regulations might be an aftershave cream if we are to consider colonialism as the actual shave but they have still helped to maintain sanity in this land where tribes vary and the dressing is as different as it might end up shocking.
Imagine a parliament in which Patricia Kaliati comes bare-breasted simply because Lhomwe ladies do that, or maybe a Parliament in which, on the opening day, Vice President Chilima walks in with no shirt and trousers but just an animal cloth covering the loins and some headgear simply because he is an Impi as well. What a chaotic scene that would be?
It is for the avoidance of such chaos that Parliament prescribes a code. It is not just Parliament that has a code.
When Katsonga is busy performing his Impi duties, there is also a code which he is expected to dress by. How come Katsonga does not violate that code, dress like a former President of a failed party or a member of Parliament unsure of his returning to Parliament next time when he goes to attend Ngoni events? Why are the Ngoni events important than national business?
Personally, I respect Katsonga and would protect to death his right to tribal affiliation but when he wants to disturb the order of things and make his tribe supreme over national business then I am under no obligation to celebrate his cheap attempts at popularity.
Katsonga once served as a Speaker and it is really a shame that for a gentleman of his calibre, he would stoop so low to bring Parliament into disrepute with a simple headgear he could remove, conduct Parliamentary business and then put it back on after that business?
I know some people will come to say I am glorifying westernisation. But it is not as if Katsonga himself is a complete challenge of westernisation. Here is a guy dressed in a whole western suit, conducting business in English, most likely enjoys his phone, car and television which are all not African inventions yet he wants to abuse Parliament under the guise of tradition; as if the Church where he worships a white Jesus is his tradition?
No, Katsonga is not an African traditional man as he wants us to have. He is just a man unhappy with his life who is finding his popularity waning and now he wants to court controversy so we remember him. Just like Kamlepo. Spent forces in our politics.
Lets promote our Culture, bravo Katsonga.
Kkkkkkkk chingondo
Mmmmm paja ndale zanu ndizongokumbana mitundu nthawi zonse, kugwila ntchito goooooo kma kupanga milomo. Chakomela mbuzi kugunda galu,kma galu akaluma mbuzi ati iyai iphani ameneyo wayamba chiwewe. Tisamangokhalira kutukwana mitundu, munthu aliyense ali ndi mphatso zake. Akadakhala enawa bwenzi mwangoti zii, kma poti lero ndi ngoni wavala zikopa choncho zaipa eti?.
Akapolo azungu!
Aaaaa iwe nchewa nde mpakana ukavale chingondo mpalia ment zoona kkkkkkkkkkkk
Suits are not Malawian wear, Katsonga was right to put on his Malawian outfit in his country.In Swaziland we have seen kings and ministers dressing like that & in South Africa we have seen overaals in Augusta house!
It was possible to advance ur argument without having to use degrading imagery of the persons of high profile individuals such as the veep. This is a bullshit post.
Angoni satha onsee
Yes he did wrong. imeneyo ndi Parliament mumakumana anthu amitundu yosiyanasiyana kod aliyense atati azivala zachikhalidwe chawo ziyenda? pali zikhalidwe zina akadz amaonetsa mchombo ndye azikaonetsa ku parliament mapeto ake amuna ena akalephera kuyankhulatu and Katsonga if he wnt to wear that zimenezo azivala m’misonkhano ya kwawo komko kumangoni komweko osat ku parliament. Tisamangot tili ndi ufulu wakavalidwe koma tikufuna kusokoneza zinthu
Not All The Offenders Are Punished,
komatu paliponse pali malamulo,ngakhale mnyumba yako munthu mumakhala malamulo. Katsonga was warned kuti asavalenso mawa akubweranso chomcho. Utipeza chaka chamawa chino kudzatikopa.
Inu angoni kalero amavala zikumba chifukwa choti kunalibe nsaru
Thus why Malawians we r called backward nation coz we r still looking back yet we ar moving forward
Man Et Anthu Ayangana Mtsikana Wokongola Kunja Kd Mun Mulibe.
Post colonial slavery where we still take the whiteman as superior in everything includin dress….those who have gone on field trips with azungu akumbukire tht time when anali mu landcruiser atabaya jacket thukuta kamukamu while the mzungu worn a short and short sleeved shirt with open neck buttons…who looked the fool
Iwe chibwana.Ngati ulibe ntundu zamisala zakozo apa ayi when you say ku burner what do u mean?
Who told u that lomwe womens culture allows women to walk bare breasted? thus awrong impression, ushould never do that again thus an insult!, if uhv nothing to write come here we should teach u hw to dig mice
Kaliati did
Chabwino ngati mukuti aliyese ali niwufulu uvala vovala vachikhalidwe chake mumpalamentimo. Nafeso ochewa tivala vathu. Osathawetu Ku palamentiko nafeso tikayamba uvala vachikhalidwe chathu ndipo wosalowa tiwagwira mekoko. Mwavishosho Mokha, muviwona!
Angoni alikoso ku malawi kuno? Obena okhaokha chizulu satha anachita bwino kumuthangitsa
Ngati malamulo amupaliament akukana kuti asavale zovala zina monga zachingoni culture akuyenela kuvomeleza basi.azatengele zamalema malema mutu wake wire m,modzi anasongonekelamo
Yes,go ahead. This is not Manchester or Liverpool where DB suits should be of paramount importance. This western style of dressing is meant for their weather which extremely drops( snowy weather). Ife koma tidziwala ziwaya. Kuvala Suit kukutentha umawoneka ngati ndiwe wanyanga(mfiti).
Suit yakoyo mungakhale zithumwa zambilidi
Watsegula pakamwa aise usanaganize choti unene.
Nothing wrong there , thats keeping culture. Koma anakakhala alomwe simunakalankhula
character not conduct is what makes a man,you can not walk around in house that represents Malawians as a people in dead animals skins,probably a Skunk,a true Ngoni is but known with his characters.he may try to dress up like to his church and see how will bumbler bubbles like a band of baboons.anyway,it was bacolic of him to dress up like in a parliment because in Malawi,every occasion has its attires,you might not want the Chewas to go deeper right?!
Sindikuvesesani anthu zomwe mukupanga comment coz mkati mokha malamulo salola kutero iye amadziwaso .Zoona kuti aliyese azipanga zomwe akugina nthawi yake likhala dziko lotani bwanji osadzudzula boma pomwe amaletsa ana achi Raster kupita ku school? palibe chomwe mukunena lamulo lili ndi malo ake
Ask Julius Malema…he’ll show u…poor mind
Kusayenda komanso kusaonera ma international TV ndikumene kukuwapangisa.
That could be the most beauiful parliament
Malawi adakalibe mu ulamuliro wa asamunda………h is respecting his culture which is very important to him to preserve nothing is wrong here…….stop politicize everything
Nothing wrong with his legalia, jst a headgear? One day we the Ngoni people wil remind you how powerful we were before.
Muzatha ndikalongonda Kkkkk
what language do Malawian ngonis speak
Siyakhuluma isiNgoni
Timayankhula chiNgoni
dyera lake limeneli,tidzaphika kalingonda kkkkkkkk
Kkkkk anthu ena akhodza kudwala magine,
Kkkkk anthu ena akhodza kudwala magine,
He is just an lazy man. U can’t know him exactly. I don’t like him. We taken missed the target. Voted for a robot leaving the real human being. Shame on u voters
Its-vry-bd,kuyaka-kwenikweni.
Get a life there is nothing wrong with that.
Mm?