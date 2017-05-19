Chitipa out to end goal drought

Chitipa United are yet to find the back of the net this season but they have since vowed to end the goal drought.

United have played 270 minutes since the start of the 2017 Tnm Super League season without a single goal.

The club’s General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya said in an interview with this publication that the club will soon end their scoring drought since the team’s technical panel is working on rectifying the problem.

“The strikers we are currently using haven’t played together for a long period of time, and we believe that is why we are facing a goal drought because coordination between the finishing line is not well bonded.

“And am very optimistic that our technical panel will solve the problem as soon as possible, and very soon people will see the team scoring all those important goals,” said Mwenechanya told Malawi24 in an interview yesterday.

Mwenechanya further admitted that his team has not found the winning formula and said it is sad that in 3 games Chitipa have only collected a point from a possible 9 points.

The newly promoted side will not have a game this weekend and Mwenechanya said they have taken it as an opportunity to correct their errors.

“Sulom has not given us a game this weekend, we will take it as an added advantage to us so that we should have ample time to prepare,” he said.

Last weekend Chitipa were humbled 2 nil by Wizards on Saturday before being wiped 4 nil by Blantyre United on Sunday at Mulanje Park.

In their opening game of the season, the club drew 0-0 with former champions Big Bullets.

Currently Chitipa United are ranked 15th on the log table with a single point from their three Tnm Super League matches.