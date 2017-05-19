Bullets to seal Nelson Kangunje deal

The 22-year-old former Civo Service United midfielder will join Nyasa Big Bullets on a free transfer after terminating his two year contract with Costol Dol Sol of Mozambique due to lack of game time.

According to a local radio station, Nelson Kangunje is back in the country as he is preparing for a new life in his career with the people’s team.

It has been reported that talks between the two sides are at advanced stage.

Kangunje’s agent Jimmy Linje has confirmed the development but he refused to reveal reasons behind his client’s decision to part ways with the Mozambican side just months into his contract.

Kangunje joined Costol Dol Sol in January for an undisclosed fee.

Before he left for Mozambique, Bullets were interested in signing him but he opted for Do Sol.