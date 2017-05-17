Std 8 pupil killed in hit and run

A 13-year-old Standard 8 pupil in Mzuzu has been killed in a hit and run road accident.

Sizwe Kunkuyu, who was expected to start sitting for Malawi National Examinations Board exams today, met his fate as he was escorting his friends after classes at Mzuzu CCAP Primary School on Tuesday.

The car also hit four other pupils who sustained serious injuries.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the driver who has only been identified as Sugzo.

According to Mzuzu Police Station deputy spokesperson Cecilia Mfune, Suzgo was driving a Toyota Corolla registration number NS 2021 from the direction of Nkhata Bay going towards Mzuzu city.

Upon reaching Kaning’ina, the driver due to overspeeding lost control of the vehicle and it swerved to extreme left off the road and hit five pupils in the process.

Sizwe died on the spot after sustaining head injuries while the other four pupils sustained serious injuries and were taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital.The driver did not stop and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

In another development, two passengers died on the spot on Monday at Elamuleni area after their truck overturned.

The accident involved a truck registration number MJ 4951/DO 2487 ERF which was loaded with bags of flour and was coming from Blantyre going to Mzuzu with five passengers and an assistant on board.

Upon reaching Elamuleni area, the driver failed to negotiate a corner due to overspeeding and the truck overturned.

Two of the passengers, male and female, died on the spot while the other three and the assistant sustained minor injuries.

The driver ran away soon after the accident.

The bodies of the two passengers who are yet to be identified are being kept at Mzuzu Central Hospital mortuary.