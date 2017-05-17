RVG gets car

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has purchased a state of the art vehicle from HTD Limited for Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden.

The vehicle in mention is a KIA Sorento, which, according to HTD, is valued at K50 million but because it was on a demo unit, the FA has purchased the machine on a subsidized price of K12.5 from K22 million.

Speaking with Malawi’s state broadcaster MBC, HTD Limited Sales Manager Sandra Goto said her company decided to help FAM after hearing that the association was looking for a vehicle.

“We are supporting football all over and it has always our wish to see Malawi becoming one of the best teams in the world so upon hearing that FAM was looking for a vehicle, we decided to come in. The vehicle in mention is a KIA Sorento which is valued at K50 million but because it was used in demo unit, it was valued at K22 million but we have sold it at K12.5 million because it has few kilometers,” she said.

And in his remarks, the FA’s General Secretary Alfred Gunda said a good vehicle is essential if the Flames coach is able to travel easily to different places to execute his duties.

“The game of football is played everywhere in the country and if we are to reach out to as much as talent we have in the country, exploit and expose the talent, one needs to travel easily in order to get this talent so this vehicle will help the coach to achieve this and as FAM, we are very grateful to HTD Limited for this gesture,” he explained.

RVG then hailed FAM and HTD Limited for purchasing the vehicle saying it will make his job of identifying talent through traveling all over easier.

Last week, the Belgium tactician relocated to his new home in the commercial city of Blantyre from Mount Soche Hotel where the FA was paying K70 000 per day for his accommodation.

His predecessor Ernest Mtawali was driving a Nissan Xtrail which was purchased with a month to go before his firing.