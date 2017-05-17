Government hails Standard Bank Malawi

Government has commended Standard Bank Malawi for it’s tirelessly support towards youth development in the country.

The Minister of Sport, Youth and Labour Development Henry Mussa said this in Lilongwe after receiving 25 computers worth K5 million from the bank.

The computers are expected to be distributed in community technical schools that government opened recently.

Mussa said the donation of computers from Standard Bank compliment government’s efforts in uplifting the lives of youth in the country.

“We are very grateful to Standard Bank for their support to the youth development in the country. These all initiatives by Standard bank complement president Peter Mutharika’s efforts as youth champion in uplifting the lives of our youth with entrepreneurship skills,” said Mussa.

Mussa said the computers will go a long way in supporting the youth on Information Communication Technology (ICT)

In his remarks Standard Bank Chief Executive Andrew Mashanda said the donation of 25 computers to Government is in fulfilment of the Bank’s obligation in striving to provide tools to the youth with the objective of empowering them realise their full potential.

“The youth must be included in the socio-economic development agenda at all key stages; starting from the incubation, planning, development and market stage. To put it simply, we must challenge the youth to assert themselves and prove their potential,” said Mashanda.

Mashanda said The Vocational Colleges that government is promoting therefore need computers to keep abreast of the current digital and ICT revolution.

“The world has gone digital and the bank realise that ICT has taken centre-stage in propelling the information economy, and all aspects of our lives,” he said.

The donation of computers to government through TEVETA comes barely two months after Malawi Socio-Economic Forum for the youth which Standard Bank hosted in partnership with the Malawi Government, UNICEF in March of this year where country’s vice president Saulos Chilima was a guest of honour. The forum