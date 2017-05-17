DPP secretary general under fire

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey’s remarks that a northerner will never rule Malawi have attracted public attention with some quarters threatening to sue her.

The Church and Society for Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) under Livingstonia synod has disclosed that they are to sue the DPP secretary general arguing that her remarks can promote “civil war”.

Executive director of the Church and Society for the synod Moses Mkandawire said they are to drag Jeffrey to court to explain what she meant when she told a rally that northerners cannot produce a president.

“Statements like these have led others asking to be standalone states in some countries and this has caused war, so we have planned to sue against the secretary general so that she can explain to us what she meant in saying the region cannot have someone who can become a president,” said Mkandawire.

Political experts have also faulted Jeffrey’s remarks arguing they promote “regionalism” in the country.

Mustapha Hussein who is among the political experts in Malawi has faulted the sentiments arguing that it is wrong to judge the region basing on its low population.

Concurring with Hussein, another political expert Humphrey Mvula has described the sentiments as “insults” to the people of the region.

However, Jeffrey has since demanded evidence of voice clip on what she said that the region cannot have a president who can rule the country.