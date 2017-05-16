We are here to compete – Wizards

Premier Bet Wizards coach Trevor Kajawa believes his side is now ready to compete for honours in the 2017 TNM Super League.

Wizards got promoted into the top flight in 2015 but failed to withstand the heat and eventually got relegated back to the Premier Division in their first season only to be saved by the controversial promotion playoffs which they won after favourites Dedza Young Soccer withdrew.

However, in 2016, Wizards staged a Houdini act as the side avoided relegation in spite of a disastrous campaign.

Now, Kajawa is very confident of fighting top guns for honours in the on-going new season.

Speaking in the aftermath of his side’s 2-0 victory over Chitipa United, the former Polytechnic and Be Forward Wanderers coach says Wizards are ready to fight.

“Yes for the past two seasons, we have been struggling to the extent of fighting relegation but this time around, we are ready to fight for honours against the top guns and we have all the arsenal to do this,” he told Malawi24.

Currently, the Chilomoni based side are topping the standings with four points from two games played.

Unlike last season when Wizards struggled to score goals, this season the Blantyre based side has managed to score three goals in the opening games.

However, their ultimate test in week 3 will be a visit to in form Red Lions on Saturday.

Wizards enjoyed a winning streak over the soldiers last season, with the final game securing them top flight football last season.