American pop star Madonna last week shared on Instagram a picture of her oldest adopted child from Malawi, David Banda, in the country’s traditional attire.

The Pop star promised to keep David tethered to his Malawian roots having adopted him in 2006. She is beyond any reasonable doubt walking the talk.

David - Madonna

David on Madonna’s Instagram.

The image captioned “be proud of who you are and where you come from”, shows the 11 year old in Chitenje made outfit with Swahili words on it. He stands next to a picture of his biological father Yohane Banda, foster mother Madonna, and a relative from Malawi.

The Swahili words reads “Mambo Mazuri” meaning good things/beautiful things.

These are the only visible words as others are hidden in the cloth’s caves.

Swahili is a language widely spoken in East Africa, in countries like Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. It is therefore alien to Malawi.

Taking into consideration the fact that language is one of the major cultural values, Chichewa or any of the local languages would have carried more weight on the Malawian outfit.

Some Malawians have likened the attire to that of the Maasai of East Africa in terms of style.

Others say it’s totally Malawian, save for he language.




8 Comments

  1. Paul Mwandira says:
    16/05/2017 at 11:49

    We hop e david banda will rescue malawians from hell that is hapening in our country

    Reply
  2. Jeoffrey Mbeya says:
    16/05/2017 at 11:40

    Eeesh Malawian writers sleeping. This was sometime

    Reply
  3. Horatio August says:
    16/05/2017 at 11:08

    Which country? As far as I know Malawi has no traditional attire, we always copy from elsewhere, starting from music, dressing, dramas, etc Malawi has cultures with no roots.

    Reply
  4. Bright Brian Pembeleka says:
    16/05/2017 at 11:00

    Swahili is africas first laguage

    Reply

