Thabitha Chawinga flying high in Sweden

Lethal Malawian striker Tabitha Chawinga a fired home a sumptuous solo effort on Saturday 13 May to take her goal tally to five goals in five games and leapfrog to the top of the Swedish League Golden Boot race.

(Currently, there is no African striker firing into the net at the pace of this Malawian. NONE. Absolute fireworks.)

Her majestic goal wasn’t enough, though, as Kvarnsvedens fell 2–3 at home to Nigerian defender Ngozi Okobi’s Vittsjö.

Linda Sällström gave Vittsjö the lead in the 20th minute before Chawinga equalised five minutes to the break.

Vittsjö took the lead again at the start of the second stanza courtesy of Emmi Alanen strike and once again Kvarnsvedens responded in kind with Armisa Kuc making it 2–2 in the 79th minute.

Four minutes later, Sällström buried the ball into the net to complete her brace and deny the hosts a point in a match that saw Okobi and the Kvarnsvedens African duo of Chawinga and Ghana WNT skipper Elizabeth Addo play the entire match for their respective sides.

On Sunday, Okobi’s counterpart Faith Ikidi continued to be a permanent feature in Pitea’s backline as the side grabbed a crucial away point in a 2–2 draw with Göteborg.

Elsewhere, the Nigerian duo of Rita Chikwelu and Ogonna Chukwudi suited up for Kristianstads, as the side suffered a 2–1 defeat at the hands of recently-promoted side Djurgården.

Last season, she was nominated for 2016 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and the best forward award.