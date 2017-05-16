PSLCE starts Wednesday: Maneb asks for tipoffs on any malpractice

Senior primary school pupils in the country will on Wednesday start sitting for this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams.

Over 271,000 candidates registered for the 2017 PSLCE exams.

In an interview with this reporter, Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) publicist, Simeon Maganga, said the board is ready to administer the exams.

Maganga said they successfully produced and delivered candidates’ identity cards in time and they have also delivered all confidential materials.

The publicist added that much as they are set, they cannot successfully suffocate examination malpractices singlehandedly hence their plea to Malawians to tell the board should they suspect any examination malpractice in their area.

“We have enhanced examination security to counter examination malpractices which get sophisticated yearly. Much as the public would want to get fine details on this, examination security is a delicate issue and making its nitty-gritties known is tantamount to selling the game plan to our adversaries who could defeat the system.

“Our plea to the Malawians is to tip us off should they suspect any examination malpractice in their area. Our toll-free line 1991 from TNM numbers, is operational,” said Maganga.

On cases of invigilators and supervisors worrying for not receiving allowances in time as per agreement, Maganga said they will pay them.

He added that should there be delayed or inadequate funding at the onset of examinations, they will pay later but said they are working on this to get rid of perennial challenges once and for all.

Maganga also hoped that all students who registered will sit for the exams saying in 2016, a total of 270,646 candidates registered for the PSLCE exams but 255,087 candidates wrote the exams.

He has since encouraged all registered candidates to turn up for the examinations so that taxpayers’ money is not wasted.