Pictorial focus: Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy

On 14th May, College of Medicine Sports Complex was epicentre of fun as local urban musician united for a Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy.

The line up was hot with all trending stars making the cut. This year fans had a hand in deciding artists to perform.

Sonye, Tay Grin, Kwin Bee, Sangie, Malinga Mafia, Charisma and Donzo, Martse, Purple C, and Theo Thompson, made the list among others.

Amidst tight security as provided by the police and Ichocho security service, order was order of the day thus the event run smoothly.

Malawi24 gives you a taste of the party through visual illustrations shot by Lyonike Mughogho and Joseph Dumbula.

Lilongwe and Mzuzu be ready, Carlsberg will follow you as confirmed by it’s brands manager, Twikale Chirwa.