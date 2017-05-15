Speaker Msowoya hits at DPP: it is defending corrupt ministers

Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya, has hit at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its selective fight on corruption.

Msowoya took the swipe on the ruling during a whistle stop at Uliwa in the northern region district of Karonga.

At the rally, he asked the people in Karonga to count how many corruption suspects from the Democratic Progressive party (DPP) have been taken to court as opposed to those who are neutral or deemed to belong to the opposition and ask themselves if that signifies impartiality and seriousness in tackling the rampant corruption.

His comments have come at a time that there have been allegations leveled against Peter Mutharika’s cabinet that it has some corrupt ministers.

Msowoya told the gathering that selective prosecution by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for those suspected to have been involved in corruption is why the ACB has credibility challenges.

He said: “lack of political will to adequately resource and free oversight institutions is why these institutions are not able to work professionally for the benefit of all Malawians.”

Msowoya further told people in the district to start making better choices and choose leaders who will not abandon them once in power.

“You must take 2019 as an opportunity to exercise your birthright, and this time around do Malawi justice by mandating people who will not discard campaign promises once in power,” Msowoya said.

He further told the gathering to start demanding what they were promised in 2014 and remind the office bearers that citizens are the ultimate bosses who hired them.

“Go back to your 2014 manifestos and conduct an audit on what the government has done to serve and meet the needs and aspirations of Malawians as per its promises,” he said.