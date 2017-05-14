Three in over medical drugs

Three people have been arrested for being found with stolen drugs in Mulanjedistrict.

The three are Felix Madeya, 32, his wife Mary Binesi Madeya, 27, and 38-year-old Ernest Kalunga.

According to Mulanje police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira, Felix and Binesi were arrested at Milonde following a tip-off from a well-wisher that the two were keeping medical drugs and offering private medical services from their house.

“Police therefore carried a search in the house where they seized over 27 different kinds of drugs including ARVs, LA, Piriton, Amoxyline and Panado among others. Apart from drugs, the two were also found with bandages and syringes,” Said Ngwira.

The other suspect Kalunga was arrested after he was found selling the drugs in his hawker at Makupiza.

Kalunga will appear before court soon to answer charges of sale of medicinal product without licence while the couple will answer a charge of unlawfully conducting retail pharmacy business contravening sections 45 (1a) and 45 (2a) of Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Act respectively.

Both Felix and Mary hail from Group village head Mabuka while Kalunga hails from Makupiza village both of Traditional Authority Mabuka in the district.