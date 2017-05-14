Malawi leaders should copy from Kamuzu – analyst

Political leaders in Malawi should emulate Malawi’s founding president, Hastings Kamuzu Banda, who was a development conscious leader and had a vision for the country, a political analyst has said.

The remarks come as Malawi honours the late Kamuzu today, 14 May, which is also his official birthday.

In an interview with Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche said Kamuzu who died on 25 November, 1997 was a man who stood for his times when he was called to lead the fight for independence and destroy the Nyasaland and Rhodesia Federation.

He further said Kamuzu Banda built this nation from the ground after he managed to end the federation.

“Banda united the nation as he kept on encouraging Malawians to always be united though coming from different tribes and traditions,” said Mkhutche.

Kamuzu who ruled Malawi for 31 years lost power after the 1994 elections and he accepted defeat, something Mkhutche said he should be praised for.

“Banda saw Malawi as more important than his grip on power as he accepted defeat when he lost the elections in 1994 though he had the power to challenge the results through other unconstitutional means,”` he said.

Mkhutche added that leaders should learn from Kamuzu Banda in such a way that he encouraged unity in the country and he emphasized on the need to do more in agriculture.

According to Mkhutche, Kamuzu was also a man of vision as some structures Malawians are using today were built in his reign which shows that he thought about the future.

On Kamuzu’s mausoleum, Mkhutche said the place has a rich history and preserving it will ensure that Malawians are keeping safe Kamuzu’s legacy.

Mkhutche said: “The mausoleum is a national monument. It has tourist attraction potential if we give it value by taking care of it.

“By preserving it we are also keeping safe Kamuzu Banda’s legacy and all we can wish is seeing government looking at the structure from that angle.”