Wizards sink Chitipa

Goals by Misheck Botomani and Nikiza Imable were enough to help Premier Bet Wizards beat Chitipa United 2 nil at Mulanje Park in Mulanje on Saturday afternoon in the Tnm Super league.

Peter Mponda’s side started the first half in an impressive fashion and their first goal of the afternoon came in the first minute of the match through Botomani.

After that goal, Mponda’s boys kept on dominating possession as Simeon Singa, Blessings Phiri and Nikiza Imable were displaying good passing football that forced Chitipa United to be playing in their half.

Midway through the first half, Chitipa United started settling into the match as Christopher Mtambo who was playing on the right flank for United started ticking and he was setting his strikers well.

But Wacheta Mwenefumbo who was playing in front for Chitipa United was too shy to convert the chances into goals.

After the recess it, was Wizards again who started dominating possession with their good passing football.

Twelve minutes after halftime Chitipa United coach was sent to the stands by referee Gift Ngosi for indiscipline.

Twenty minutes before the final whistle Imable doubled Wizards’ lead after he received a through ball from Blessings Phiri and it was 2 nil in favour of Mponda’s side.

After that goal Wizards kept on making Chitipa United to be dancing to the Chilomoni based sides’ tune.

Midway through the second half, the Chitipa based side could have pulled a goal back after Mtambo set a Chitipa United striker but his final touch betrayed him as he missed the Wizards goal mouth with an inch.

A few minutes later Imable was denied from close range by the Chitipa United goal minder Lloyd Munthali and the match ended 2 nil in favour of Wizards.

Speaking after the match, Kondwani Mwalweni said officiating especially in the second half was poor.

Whereas Wizards technical director Peter Mponda said he was happy that his side has collected all the points in today’s game and added that his team is in the league to compete.