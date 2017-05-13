270 minutes no goal: Bullets woes continues

The growing crisis at Nyasa Big Bullets got a lot worse on Saturday afternoon as the Blantyre based giants played their third consecutive game without scoring a goal during their 1-nil defeat to Silver Strikers in the quarterfinal first leg of the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup.

Played at Bingu National Stadium, Bullets’ Nsazurwimo Ramadhan made four changes to the side that lost to Moyale Barracks in the league match last week, with Bright Munthali partnering Diverson Mlozi upfront.

The people’s team had started the season with defeat in the league and on Saturday they did not look as if they were capable of getting out of their slump, despite creating lots of goal scoring chances.

Munthali created the first goal scoring opportunity for the visitors when he powered a header goal wards after just eight minutes to earn a corner as Brighton Munthali in goals for the Central Bankers made a reflex save.

But from the resultant set piece, Chisomo Mpachika cleared and then raced the full length of the field to finish off a swift counterattack set by Binwell Katinji only to fire wide off the goal mouth.

The hosts kept strict discipline in keeping players behind the ball and allowed Bullets plenty of possession but Ramadhan’s side lacked the creativity that has so long been their hallmark as they failed to break down the home side’s disciplined approach.

Mike Mkwate raced through the midfield to release Dalitso Sailesi whose cross was cleared by Levison Maganizo.

At the other end, Thuso Paipi, who was not active in the opening minutes, made a move into the box to feed Katinji, who instead of putting the ball into the back of the net, failed to tap in with the goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe already beaten.

Both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the match.

Come second half, Bullets introduced Muhammad Sulumba, Henry Kabichi and Bernard Chimaimba for Kondwani Kumwenda, Mkwate and Mlozi while Green Harawa and Michael Tetteh came in for Blessings Tembo and Victor Limbani.

The Central Bankers had their goal disallowed when Yamikani Fodya scored into his own net only for referee Mabvuto Msimuko to award Bullets a free kick after Katinji was judged to have pushed the defender in the process.

Bullets then created their best chance of the match when Fischer Kondowe found Sulumba unmarked but the former Be Forward Wanderers and Blantyre United striker missed with Munthali already beaten in the line of duty.

The hosts then had three consecutive chances in a row, the closest being Limbani’ miss when Kakhobwe left his goal mouth as he wrestled into the action area to clear the ball away from the penalty box.

Just when everybody thought the game was heading towards a goalless draw, the Central Bankers struck their opener with four minutes to go before the final whistle.

Bullets conceded a free kick just closer to the penalty box, allowing Limbani to step in before releasing a cracker that hit the upright before kissing the back of the net, 1-0.

Bullets threw everything upfront to try to snatch something from the game but the hosts stood firm to take a 1-nil lead into the second leg next week.

Brighton Munthali was named man of the match.

At Chitowe Stadium, Moyale Barracks took a massive advantage when they thumped Mafco FC 2-nil.

Dan Katunga scored in the 16th minute before Boy Boy Chima’s second half strike to put Moyale one leg in the semi-finals ahead of the second tie at Mzuzu Stadium next week.

In this match, Timothy Nyirenda was named man of the match.

Two first-leg quarterfinal matches will be completed on Sunday, with Be Forward Wanderers playing host to Azam

Tigers at Balaka Stadium while Kamuzu Barracks will welcome Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium.

The cup is being sponsored by Airtel Malawi Limited to the tune of K66 million per season for three years with the champions carrying home K15 million.