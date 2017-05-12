“I am not a liar, I was really abducted,” Kamlepo

The outspoken Rumphi East parliamentarian Kamlepo Kalua has faulted Malawi police for concluding that he faked his abduction.
Kalua who was reported to have been missing after Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) seized his two cars on allegations that he failed to pay duty for the vehicles, condemned the police for branding him as a liar.
The Police claimed that Kalua went into hiding to have sympathy from the public after he was found dumped at Kwacha roundabout in Blantyre with his legs and hands tied with blue ropes.
With the police giving their stand on the matter, Kalua was hit by memes as citizens shared on social media photos of themselves with their legs and hands tied as a way of mocking him.
Commenting on the matter, Kalua has blamed the Police for concluding that he faked his abduction arguing the development has led him to be tried, convicted and sentenced by the public.
The lawmaker who has since received medical treatment abroad is yet to give a report to Parliament on issues surrounding his abduction.
National police spokesperson James Kadadzera has however maintained that Kalua faked his abduction.
Meanwhile it is yet to be proved whether the abduction was faked as claimed by the police.
I believe Kamlepo Kaluwa was abducted but again the police made serious blunder to conclusion before investigation. I was hoping the police to send highly trained investigators. May police themselves know where Kamlepo was and now is a cover up
Mngondipangako Abduction Ngati Yakamlepoyo Mwina Nkusalala Nane Kkkk
Kamulepo himself is a witness if he was indeed stolen or not.
okey…….Study in Belarus
AMATHAWA A MRA NCHIFUKWA CHAKE ANANGOGANIZA ZOZISOWESA AMENEYU NDIYE WAKUMBUKILA MA ALAWANSI AKU PARLIAMENT!!
Cheap and comedy politcs seeking for attention
Im asking myself why the government is keeping distance from this case, from police we don’t see any investigation but just to intimidate Kamulepu to be arrested, Kamulepu asked Parliament to grant him permission to go abroad for medical check up but the state is on mute, but government is going around tarnishing Kamulepu on media platform, if he lied then take action
His family members didn’t report the case to police coz amati they don’t trust the Malawi police,mpaka munthu anapezeka atapezeka he went straight home they Neva inform police ndiye mukufuna azifufuza chani?
OK if he didn’t report who opened the case. And how does police get informed and involved?
Mulekeni Kaluwa you blue fools. You killed a lot of people and it seems you’re not contented.
kkkkkk may b its true
anadzipanga kidnap yekhayekha
Sir Kamlepo b4 your trip to south , please visit zomba mental hospital first . We’re tired of your so called drama.
Kkkkkkkk wayamba kukumbuka et? timva
The police messed up the case by concluding without investigation procedure done properly. He said that he was abducted, so they were suppose to wait for him to lay charges then investigate then conclusion. But without charges laid then run to media and disclose their side that messed the whole system
jkkk it might be true km let him bring proofs that are tangible osati za phada zakezo iya
kkkkkkkk koma mkulu uyu kudzisunga modzikakamidza
kodi akubanja aja amati waludzanso memory card kodi inali yanyimbo kale ?