Govt to renovate historical sites

Government is planning to renovate some of the historical sites in the country with the aim of boosting tourism.

Minister of information and technology Cecilia Chazama said this in Parliament on Wednesday after Member of Parliament for Zomba Thondwe Charles Tikhiwa asked government to start taking care of historical sites.

Tikhiwa also asked government to consider the Universities’ Mission to Central Africa (UMCA) site which was established in 1961 by the missionaries as one of the historical and memorial sites for tourist attraction.

In her response, the minister responsible highlighted that government is aware that these sites boost tourism and said her ministry is taking care of them.

She added by giving an example of places such as Chongoni, National Memorial Tower and the cemetery of the late President Kamuzu Banda which she said are being well taken care of.

On UMCA, Chazama said government is working hand in hand with Northern Anglican Diocese in maintaining the site and she added that the ministry has been monitoring and renovating other sites such as Chongoni Cultural Heritage.

Following the response, Member of Parliament for Mulanje South Bon Kalindo also asked government to consider Mulanje Mountain as a memorial and historical site to which the minister responsible said plans are in progress.

*Report by Andrew Ndalama